Johannesburg parents went viral on TikTok for celebrating their baby's monthly milestones with a cake for each month

The video divided viewers, with some finding it heartwarming and others confused, initially thinking they were celebrating birthdays

Despite the confusion, many netizens praised the parents for creating special memories for their child

Twi parents celebrated their baby turning a month older with cake. Image: @sakhebooi

Two Mzansi parents from Johannesburg took to social media to share a sweet video of celebrating their daughter's monthly milestones.

Mom and dad buy cake for every month

The footage shared on TikTok by @sakhebooi shows the mother and father holding their daughter and celebrating each time she turned a month older with a slice of cake.

The footage shows the overjoyed parents recording short videos as they blow a candle on a slice of cake, marking every time the child turned a month older until she was finally one year old.

Watch the sweet video below:

Monthly celebrations leave SA confused

Mzansi netizens reacted to the video with differing reactions. While some found the celebratory gesture adorable, others were left confused as they had initially thought the parents were celebrating the child's years instead of months.

october.the.4th replied:

"She’s gonna have beautiful childhood memories."

Mmabatho said:

"Bathong guys please specify gore it’s months yhoo, I was worried ."

Senthaolele wrote:

"Inhliziyo yamcishe yama… kanti it’s months."

Bee responded:

"Please don't ever take away this experience from her ❤️ She was born into it, so let it be a lifestyle No matter the circumstances ❤️❤️."

Nosihle Cele commented:

"When I say I want us to have our first child together this is what I mean ❤️I honestly can’t wait for such moments."

Tshepiseaux responded:

"The way I was counting years ."

You can't stop the rain replied:

"Ngaze ngathuka ngith umina ongasaboni."

Mpumelelo Tsepo Sigwsaid:

"Ngiqale ngadideka kanti it’s the months ❤️."

user2256 replied:

"Bese ngisho ukuthi yini kungakhuli Lokhu."

thandy1985 said:

"UNkulunkulu anibusise️❤️."

Mom surprises son with dream Nike boots on his birthday

In another story, Briefly News reported that a Mzansi mom put the biggest smile on her son's face on his birthday.

A heartwarming TikTok video captured the moment that the mom sang happy birthday and gave her son a special gift bag with a shoebox inside.

The boy can be seen accepting the bag and opening it to see what was in the box. He finds a cool pair of Nike soccer boots that he received with much joy and excitement.

