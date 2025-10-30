A young female farmer from Brits shared a photo of her massive cabbage harvest, revealing her fear that the entire crop was about to go to waste due to a lack of large-scale buyers

The sad post shared on X attracted massive views and comments, turning her farming setback into a public call for support and business advice

Social media users offered immediate solutions, advising her to target large metropolitan markets and contact grocery chains with dedicated entrepreneur programs

A young entrepreneur shared her fears about her stock perishing after successfully growing a field full of cabbage. Image: Kgadi_yaMoloto

A young farmer’s post, which contrasted the pride of a successful harvest with the fear of financial ruin, resonated with many social media users.

The candid message, shared on X by @Kgadi_yaMoloto, garnered massive views and comments, sparking a huge community response on advice and solutions.

The young entrepreneur, X user @Kgadi_yaMoloto from Brits, shared a picture of herself looking overjoyed next to her impressive cabbage production. The massive field with mature cabbage heads was a testament to her hard work and successful farming skills.

The young farmer struggles to sell her produce

The accompanying caption, however, revealed her fear: she believed her worst nightmare was about to become a reality, as she was struggling to find larger quantity buyers, risking the loss of her entire crop.

Social media users advised her to sell at larger markets and even in her township. Image: Kgadi_yaMoloto

SA offers the farmer business advice

The post gained massive engagement, as viewers rushed to offer business and farming advice. Many users reassured her that she had done a phenomenal job growing the produce. They advised her to contact her local grocery outlets, recommending Spar, noting that the retailer often runs programs designed to support young, local farmers.

Others offered logistical suggestions, advising her to load her cabbages onto a bakkie and drive them to large metropolitan markets, such as the Johannesburg and Tshwane markets, promising that she would sell out.

User @athi_jini advised:

"Word of advice, next time plough in intervals. This way, your cabbage won't grow at the same time. Try having a month or two apart so that you don't lose your whole field when you experience market challenges."

User @nkukza shared:

"You have done an excellent job to come this far. Someone out there with an unrealised market or customer base is battling to get something or anything started. I have never seen so much healthy cabbage in my life, and that alone, plus the fact that you have spoken, can turn your business."

User @MondeAfrica said:

"Try Tshwane market, my love, I know someone who is also experiencing the same with their cabbage, the volume of suppliers for this veg is too much this season."

User @kelizfarmsandc commented:

"Take a deep breath, every farmer hits tough phases. It may feel like a waste now, but the right buyer can turn things around. Explore processors, retailers, and local markets. Keep pushing. You’ve come too far to stop."

User @Okot_1 shared:

"OMG! We advocate for a food-secure Africa, but when farmers work hard and the harvest blooms, the market is not there for the harvest. So painful."

User @Adaete1 asked:

"Have you considered exporting?"

User @ACMlamleli advised:

"You don't need a larger quantity buyer if you have a van. Take your van and sell the cabbages for R10 or R15 every day in your township or town. Every day you will go home with an empty van and cash."

