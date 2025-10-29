“You’re an Inspiration”: Woman Shares How She Made Her First Million Before the Age of 25, SA Wowed
- A young entrepreneur, Meloh, who owns seven businesses, shared a video detailing the five key principles she followed to earn her first million before the age of 25
- The highly motivating clip, shared on TikTok @meloh_phantapreneur, attracted massive views and praise for her resilience and financial discipline
- Social media users were inspired by her business blueprint, commending her for her dedication and seeking mentorship opportunities to replicate her success
A young businesswoman’s decision to share the secrets behind her seven-figure success captivated social media, turning her into an instant source of entrepreneurial inspiration.
The clip, shared on TikTok by @meloh_phantapreneur, garnered widespread admiration and support from the online community.
The entrepreneur, TikTok user @meloh_phandapreneurwho, outlined five core strategies she used to build her cleaning business into a success. Her first strategy was to reduce her start-up costs. She admitted to working from home and using her father’s soap and water to wash clients' shoes, successfully eliminating most expenses beyond basic packaging and shoe care products.
The five business strategies the entrepreneur explained
Her second crucial move was to stay at school, which allowed her to stay in school while growing her business. She strategically completed her Honours degree while building her brand, using the campus as a ready-made source of customers and relying on word-of-mouth to grow her reputation. The third step involved continuously refining her branding. She revealed that, in the first two years, she changed her logo three times, focusing on establishing a stronger brand identity that would earn customer trust.
The fourth, and most important, financial principle was ploughing all profits back into the business. She ensured that she did not use any of the business's profits for herself for at least the first two years by waitressing on the side to cover her personal needs. Finally, she focused on product research, constantly learning to limit mistakes on clients’ shoes, which helped her build her business over time.
SA reacts to the business strategies
The clip gained many views and comments from social media users who praised Meloh for her resilience and determination. Many viewers commended her for staying in the business race and not giving up, calling her a true inspiration. Her success story motivated others to start their own ventures, with some users inquiring about mentorship opportunities.
User @SudeshR said:
"Thank you for that motivation."
User @Hideeyecandybeautyshop commented:
"I commend you for staying on this race and not giving up. You are a true inspiration."
User @SBfire added:
"You're the best, keep it up, the good work."
User @@Mawabafana shared:
"I need mentorship, Phanta 🙏."
User @MAROZA HAIR PRODUCTS said:
"Very inspiring, keep it up 🥰."
User @Buyie Ntandokazi Zakuza commented:
"That picture from Labella, that is the Meloh I know❤️."
