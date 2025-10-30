Mbali Nhlapo, a popular South African housekeeper, shared a simple and affordable hack to remove rust from microwaves using common household items

The hack involved a mixture of salt and white toothpaste, and she demonstrated how to clean it in a video

The domestic worker also provided tips on preventing rust from forming in microwaves and shared an additional hack for long-lasting results

Bathong! Mzansi's popular housekeeper, Mbali Nhlapo, is back again with another kitchen hack that has left South Africans impressed.

Mbali Nhlapo, the housekeeper, unveiled her clever hack to remove rust from a microwave in a video. Image: Mbali Nhlapo

Source: Facebook

Taking to her Facebook account under the handle Mbali S Nhlapo Nhlapho, she showcased the step-by-step, practical yet affordable cleaning hack to remove rust from a microwave. Her video, which was uploaded on 27 October 2025, has since gained attention online.

Mbali Nhlapo stated that her simple step-by-step method can be done by using common household items.

In the clip, Mbali explained that the trick to getting rid of rust involves a mixture of salt and white toothpaste. She demonstrated the process by blending the two ingredients together before applying the mixture inside a rusted microwave. Using a clean cloth, she gently scrubbed the affected areas, ensuring that the areas were properly rinsed to avoid any residue.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The domestic worker went on to explain what often causes rust in microwaves, offering useful advice to prevent it from recurring by stating:

"What causes and creates rust is the steam. When you finish warming your food, do not close your microwave immediately. Closing it immediately traps steam inside, which then causes and creates rust."

After successfully removing the rust, Mbali added one more helpful tip for long-lasting results. She advised viewers to apply a small amount of baby oil to the cleaned area.

The video has since gone viral, with many South Africans praising Mbali for sharing an easy and cost-effective household hack. Viewers flooded her comment section with compliments and gratitude, saying that they were eager to try the method themselves.

The video of the housekeeper Mbali’s clever cleaning tips continued to make waves online, proving that simple solutions can make a big difference in everyday home maintenance.

Mbali Nhlapo, the housekeeper, demonstrated how to remove rust from a microwave. Image: Mbali Nhlapo

Source: Facebook

SA reacts to housekeeper's microwave cleaning hack

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Charlotte Plaatjies said:

"Our very own Chemical engineer."

Sindi Dawn asked:

"Sis Mbali, can I use this on the stove plate?"

Thembukazi Pakade inquired:

"Hi sisi Mbali, my husband's white shirts and turning yellowish due to the water we are using. What can I use to bring that whiteness?"

Gcie Olothando Lukayisemkhulu Sithole stated:

"Wow, you're so amazing, sis Mbali."

Abigail Rikhotso commented:

"Thank you, will definitely try it."

Watch the video below:

More kitchen hacks from housekeeper Mbali Nhlapo

Briefly News reported that Mbali S. Nhlapo, the housekeeper, impressed social media users with her latest household cleaning hack, this time showing how to tackle a greasy, slimy oven with ease.

reported that Mbali S. Nhlapo, the housekeeper, impressed social media users with her latest household cleaning hack, this time showing how to tackle a greasy, slimy oven with ease. SA's favourite online housekeeper, Mbali Nhlapo, has once again caught the attention of social media users after sharing a simple yet effective hack to clean a kettle.

A talented housekeeper shared a practical tip for cleaning your iron. The TikTok video was posted on 20 September 2025 by Mbali Nhlapho, the Housekeeper.

Source: Briefly News