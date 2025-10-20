“I Will Definitely Try This": Mbali Nhlapo’s Viral Kettle Cleaning Hack Has South Africans Talking
- Mbali Nhlapo the housekeeper shared a simple and affordable hack to clean kettles using common kitchen ingredients
- She expressed that the method was safe, natural, and effective in removing stubborn limescale and residue buildup inside kettles, making it a popular solution for many
- The video has gone viral, with many South Africans praising Mbali for her practical household tips and expressing their eagerness to try the hack themselves
Mzansi’s favourite online housekeeper, Mbali Nhlapo has once again caught the attention of social media users after sharing a simple yet effective hack to clean a kettle.
The helpful tip, which she demonstrated in a recent video on her Facebook handle under the title Mbali S Nhlapo Nhlapho, has quickly gone viral as many people praised her for offering an affordable and natural cleaning method.
In the clip, Mbali explained that one can easily remove stubborn limescale and residue build-up inside a kettle using common kitchen ingredients. She began by showcasing a cut lemon and stating that one should squeeze the juice into the kettle and adding vinegar.
The popular housekeeper surprised the onlookers and viewers after she shared that she also adds a tablespoon of sugar and then demonstrated how she filled the kettle with water and boiled it, expressing that it should be boiled three times to ensure a thorough clean.
Mbali assured her followers that the method is completely safe, saying:
"It’s safe to use."
South Africans quickly flooded the comment section with praise and curiosity, with some saying they were eager to try the hack themselves. Others commended Mbali for constantly sharing practical household tips that make cleaning easier and more affordable.
The viral cleaning trick has since become a trending topic since it was published on 20 October 2025 by the housekeeper herself, Mbali, with many appreciating how Mbali continues to blend traditional wisdom with everyday practicality.
SA reacts to Mbali Nhlapo's cleaning hack
The online community took to the comment section to share their thoughts on Mbali Nhlapo's cleaning tip on the kettle, saying:
Lungi Mosekare said:
"Lemons works like a charm. I just boil with lemon and leave it overnight."
Sharon Mafanato expressed:
"We only use vinegar this side, will add lemon also."
Glen G Mncube Gumede wrote:
"Thank you house keeper."
Pumie Lela WamaMpandla stated:
"Yhoooooo, you are the best sisi. I will definitely try this."
Rebecca Musapelo commented:
"Love the new ways of cleaning! You are the best Mbali hle."
Christine Kaela asked:
"How do I clean the upper part of the airfrier? Thank you sis Mbali S Nhlapo Nhlapho."
Watch the video below:
