Mbali Nhlapo, a popular housekeeper in South Africa, has shared a simple and effective oven cleaning hack using everyday ingredients

Her step-by-step tutorial has gone viral, earning praise from social media users for its simplicity and effectiveness in tackling greasy and slimy ovens

The housekeeper's creative use of natural ingredients has inspired many, with people taking to the comments section to thank her for the tip and ask for advice on other cleaning tasks

Mzansi’s popular housekeeper, Mbali S. Nhlapo Nhlapho housekeeper has once again impressed social media users with her latest household cleaning hack, this time showing how to tackle a greasy, slimy oven with ease.

A domestic worker named Mbali Nhlapo unveiled her oven cleaning tips in a video. Image: Mbali S Nhlapo Nhlapho

Source: Facebook

Her step-by-step tutorial has gone viral, earning her praise for turning simple ingredients into a powerful cleaning solution. Taking to her Facebook handle, Mbali S Nhlapo Nhlapho, the domestic worker explained in a video that all one needs for the hack are bicarbonate of soda, a spoon of dishwashing liquid, and a freshly squeezed lemon.

She then went on to demonstrate her process, mixing the ingredients in a small bowl before applying the mixture directly onto the greasy oven surface.

"Just like this," she said while squeezing the lemon in the clip that she uploaded on 1 September 2025.

Mbali also raved over lemons, saying:

"Lemon smells nice. Not only is it a great cleaner, but it smells nice too."

The housekeeper went on to instruct viewers to let the mixture soak inside the oven.

"The more it soaks, the more it uplifts the grease and sliminess," she explained.

She finished off by spraying a bit of vinegar and letting it soak yet again.

The online community was left impressed by how simple and effective her hack appeared to be, with many rushing to the comments section to thank her for the tip.

Mbali S. Nhlapo Nhlapho's creative use of everyday ingredients has not only saved many South Africans and folks around the world money but also made cleaning feel more manageable and enjoyable. Once again, she has proven that with the right knowledge and a touch of lemon freshness, even the toughest grime can be tackled effortlessly.

Mbali Nhlapo, the housekeeper, demonstrated how to clean an oven in a video that impressed South Africans. Image: Mbali S Nhlapo Nhlapho

Source: Facebook

SA shows interest in the housekeeper's oven cleaning hack

People reacted as they flooded the comments section to share their thoughts, saying:

Nongcebo Nsele said:

"Thank you so much today, I used your method of cleaning windows and shower glasses, yoh it's so easy and they are shining."

Puseletso MaOmphile Mofokeng wrote:

"Thank you very much. Can you pls tell me how to clean an iron."

Joyce Mthimkhulu expressed:

"Your cleaning routine is really inspiring!"

Nontsikelelo Mnyakeni replied:

"You're doing a fantastic job!"

Amogelang Nana commented:

"Hey sis Mbali, how do we clean a dirty PVC ceiling?"

Watch the video below:

3 Other Briefly News cleaning stories

Source: Briefly News