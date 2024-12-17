“I Want To Bring My Mother-in-Law”: Hairstylist Flexes Client’s Zip Hairstyle, SA in Stitches
- A hairstylist showcased her creativity with a unique weave installation, leaving social media users in awe
- The hairstyle went viral on TikTok, garnering over 2M views from users who were both amused and amazed
- Many flooded the comment section, confessing they had never seen anything like it, while others wanted to know where the stylist was based
A hairstylist's bold and unconventional creation went viral on TikTok after a stylist installed a clothing zip wig on a client.
The video was shared by TikTok user @mariamkone855 and quickly gained massive popularity of over 2.6M views.
The hairstylist flexes her work
In the video, the hairstylist installs the wig with thorough detail. The hairstyle features a flat weave on the sides, giving way to a zipper starting at the top back of the head and running up to the middle. Where the zipper ends, the stylist creative stylist attaches a curly hairpiece that stands tall like a small tree.
Watch the video below:
Social media users share their amusement
After seeing the unique creation, the clip attracted 109K likes and over 20K comments from social media users who were in stitches. While some poked fun at the design, others acknowledged the hairstylist's talent.
User @kwamboka said:
"Location, please. I want to bring my mother inlaw 😅."
User @NomaMagubane commented:
"This time around, I can safely say we were provoked, like we are minding our own business but you are asking for us🤨😩."
User @AsanteSana added:
"This trend must not locate South Africa."
User @Saminahassan joked:
"I think le Zip ivala (closes) the part on top when it rains 🌧 🤔."
User @SimpleDeBest said:
"Please don't introduce this in South Africa; we are already in trouble 😂😂."
User @sheila_k13 shared:
"We shall talk about the hairstyle later, but let’s all acknowledge that the stylist is talented, it’s actually clean despite it being a funny hairstyle 😂😂."
Source: Briefly News
