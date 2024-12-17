A hairstylist showcased her creativity with a unique weave installation, leaving social media users in awe

The hairstyle went viral on TikTok, garnering over 2M views from users who were both amused and amazed

Many flooded the comment section, confessing they had never seen anything like it, while others wanted to know where the stylist was based

A hairdresser showed off her creative wig design by adding clothing to a client's weave. Image: @mariamkone855

Source: TikTok

A hairstylist's bold and unconventional creation went viral on TikTok after a stylist installed a clothing zip wig on a client.

The video was shared by TikTok user @mariamkone855 and quickly gained massive popularity of over 2.6M views.

The hairstylist flexes her work

In the video, the hairstylist installs the wig with thorough detail. The hairstyle features a flat weave on the sides, giving way to a zipper starting at the top back of the head and running up to the middle. Where the zipper ends, the stylist creative stylist attaches a curly hairpiece that stands tall like a small tree.

Watch the video below:

Social media users share their amusement

After seeing the unique creation, the clip attracted 109K likes and over 20K comments from social media users who were in stitches. While some poked fun at the design, others acknowledged the hairstylist's talent.

User @kwamboka said:

"Location, please. I want to bring my mother inlaw 😅."

User @NomaMagubane commented:

"This time around, I can safely say we were provoked, like we are minding our own business but you are asking for us🤨😩."

User @AsanteSana added:

"This trend must not locate South Africa."

User @Saminahassan joked:

"I think le Zip ivala (closes) the part on top when it rains 🌧 🤔."

User @SimpleDeBest said:

"Please don't introduce this in South Africa; we are already in trouble 😂😂."

User @sheila_k13 shared:

"We shall talk about the hairstyle later, but let’s all acknowledge that the stylist is talented, it’s actually clean despite it being a funny hairstyle 😂😂."

More Briefly News hairstyle articles

A hairstylist shared a video installing weave on a one-year-old girl with glue while she was crying.

A hairdresser and makeup artist installed a gorgeous ponytail on a lady and finished her with stunning makeup.

A woman's toothbrush and clothing iron hair hack failed to impress social media users.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News