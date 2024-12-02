A babe with gorgeous long hair shared a tip for natural hair, and social media users had so much to say

The hun's hair process looked time-consuming, something many social media users were not happy about

The post shared on TikTok had online community members sharing both positive and negative reviews

A woman shared a tip to make long, natural hair bouncy, but not everyone loved it. Image: @queenwawa224

Source: TikTok

A hair-loving content creator plugged other huns with a method she uses to turn her gorgeous, long, natural hair into curls by using home items that are usually not used for hair.

The hun shared the clip of her hair process on her TikTok account under her user handle @queenwawa224.

Hair creativity that failed to impress

In the clip, the lady rolls a thick strand of her long natural hair around the toothbrush until she gets closer to the roots but not too close to the face. She then takes a warm clothing iron and brings it close to the rolled strand to give it heat to keep the curl.

Watch the video below:

The hack leaves social media users in two ways

After watching the clip, I noticed it attracted over 764K views, 35K likes, and almost 300 comments from social media users who had much to say about the hack. Some loved the natural hair curling process outcome shared in a different post, while others were not impressed.

User @GabriellaFellyPegg advised:

"You can also put it in hot water."

User @THATgurl19 asked:

"Can't that damage your hair?"

User @Naim Jullian said:

"Yoh, I'm too lazy for this 😭."

User @Rony warned:

"Don't try this at home 😂."

User @formerghanaian commented:

"This looks like a lot of work and very tiring."

User @ShofelaAfusat jokingly asked:

"The fact that I have this exact iron and toothbrush, and I just loosed my hair,😂😂😂 Is that a sign😂😂😂?"

Mzansi babe relaxes her afro of three years

In another Briefly News article, a woman showed off her new hair after relaxing her afro of three years trying to make it softer.

Many social media users advised her on what she should use, while others said she should not have used the product she applied as it is famous for hair breakage.

Source: Briefly News