A mom watched as her screaming one-year-old was unhappy with a hairstylist working on her head at a salon

The hairstyle visit was captured in a video that went viral after being shared on the video streaming platform TikTok

Many members of the online community were disappointed that the mom sat and listened to her babies scream all for looks

A Nigerian mom received a lot of backlash online after sharing a video of her daughter's emotional salon visit that unsettled the online community.

The viral clip reached 1.8M views after the proud salon stylist shared it on TikTok under her user handle @bonnyandsistersenterpris.

Installing a wig on a toddler

The video starts with the one-year-old baby screaming while sitting on her mom's lap. She is wearing a wig cap on her head that is kept tight by wig glue.

The hairstylist ignores the screams and continues the installation until the whole process is complete, leaving the baby with big hair edges.

Mom gets called out for ignoring baby's cry

The viral post attracted over 13K comments from social media users who mostly felt the mom had put her baby through salon torture. Some were also concerned about the baby's scalp during hot days as installed wigs can be uncomfortable on adults.

User @Black butterfly said:

"This is abuse😭."

User @Lempone Rampheng added:

"Some things should count as abuse 😭💔."

User @morwesiqhu added:

"I can't stand the sight of this. It's so heartbreaking....😭😭."

User @CZA felt disgusted, commenting:

"Both the stylist, the eyewitnesses and the mother are the worst living things."

User @luyandzer said

"If it was in SA, our government would not let this go."

User @KabeloMofokeng added:

"May this kind of unnecessary pressure never 😂😂locate me because, wow

User @Mitchell added:

"Let babies be babies 😭😭."

Dad makes his toddler comfortable at a salon

In another Briefly News article, a dad received praise from Mzansi after sacrificing his comfort to make his daughter comfortable at a salon as they did her hair.

The father was seen lying on a chair with his daughter on his chest as they twisted her beautiful natural hair.

