“We Grew Up on Straw Curls”: Salon Owner Showcases Curls Made With Plastic Straws, SA Reacts
- A hair salon shared a unique video demonstrating the creative process of curling a client’s hair using small, plastic straws instead of traditional rollers
- The intriguing clip went viral on TikTok, captivating millions of viewers who were stunned by the simple yet effective hairstyling technique
- Social media users were impressed by the method's strength but jokingly worried that the technique would make retail shops start charging for the now-valuable straws
A hair salon’s clever trick using household items to create long-lasting curls became a massive hit across social media, with viewers eager to visit their establishment.
The viral videos, shared on TikTok by @christiebeautyschool, showcased the creative technique, which impressed thousands of viewers who were impressed and amused by the new trick.
The videos show the stylists at the salon carefully working on clients’ heads. Using a styling gel, the ladies take out very small sections of the hair and carefully wrap them around the plastic straws.
The hairstylists show the straw-curling process
They ensure the hair lies flat and does not overlap, utilising the entire length of the straw. After the long wrapping process, they use a hairdryer to set the curls. The final result, shown in the second video, was a gorgeous, finely curled look.
SA enquire about the curling process
The viral clip garnered 15.5M views, 338K likes, and 3.7K comments from social media users who were both shocked and entertained by the creativity and simplicity of the technique. Many viewers complimented the appearance of the finished straw curls in the second video, with others confirming from experience that the hairstyle had been in existence for a while. Some asked whether the hair needed to be relaxed first or if the method could be used on natural hair. Others joked that if shops started seeing the technique, they would charge for straws.
User @Omosiebo_beauty_palace said:
"Please, can you help by telling us the mixture of gel? Because I can see that's natural hair, and it requires a strong gel for it to curl."
User @pash commented:
"Please do not try that here in SA, because they'll sell straws. They won't give us for free when we buy cold drinks at shops 😂."
User @cyril254 added:
"Girls go through a lot 🤣."
User @Chalice Edwards shared:
"We grew up on straw curls in the 90s and the early 2000s. This is nothing new."
User @Ayabonga.m said:
"Finally, I see why we are now given paper straws at restaurants 😭."
User @user7186557600103 asked:
"Hello, well done. What do you use for the curls to come out well? Thanks."
Watch the TikTok videos below:
