An Afrikaner man shared a hilarious video demonstrating his unconventional, but effective, trick for reviving a dead remote control battery by biting it

The entertaining clip was shared on the video-streaming platform TikTok and resonated with thousands of viewers who found the man’s video hilarious

Many social media users related to the technique, with some joking that he was revealing a “family secret” passed down through generations

A humorous man showed his battery revival trick, amusing many viewers. Image: Kalahari Smurf

Source: Facebook

An Afrikaans-speaking man’s humorous video showcasing a bizarre but effective household hack captured the attention of social media users, who also used his trick.

The entertaining clip, shared on TikTok by @kalahari_smurf, was met with widespread laughter, with many viewers revealing other tricks that work on battery revivals.

The video features the man, TikTok user @kalahari_smurf, sitting comfortably on his couch and trying to change the television channel. When he realises the remote control is unresponsive because the batteries have died, he launches into a series of increasingly desperate, yet common, attempts to revive it. He begins by shaking the remote control vigorously and then proceeds to tap it rhythmically on his leg, hand, and forehead.

The man shows his battery revival method

When this classic remote tapping method fails, the situation takes a hilarious turn. The man humorously takes out one of the dead batteries, bites it lightly, and then places it back into the remote control. He tries the remote again, and to his delight, it works. He concludes his video by jokingly confirming that this unique trick works every single time he uses it.

Social media users flooded the comments section, sharing other battery revival tricks. Image: Kalahari Smurf

Source: Facebook

SA reacts to the man’s battery trick

The video garnered massive views, likes, and comments from social media users, many of whom were entertained and could relate to the man’s battery scenario. Many viewers admitted that they use the same technique whenever their remote batteries die, confirming the trick’s surprising effectiveness.

Some users shared an alternative hack, suggesting that placing the dead batteries in the sunlight also works, claiming that the natural light manages to charge them enough for a few more uses. Others jokingly said that @kalahari_smurf was revealing a national or family secret that everyone somehow already knew to the world.

User @Bohlanza said:

"I always bite it and it works. This method never disappoints 😅."

User @Fisto added:

"The family secret is out now😂."

User @mimmie commented:

"We can either bite it or put it outside in the sun so that it charges and becomes new."

User @Rixz'onke shared:

"We don't waste 😌."

User @Leeh added:

"I just did that yesterday 😂, and my son also agreed that the batteries were flat. We still bit the remote 😂."

User @Siprielmogale said:

"You are spilling all the beans😭🤣 people won't take us seriously anymore. How the heck do we all think the same who taught us these basics🤣😭."

Watch the TikTok video below:

