A group of Venda men shared a camping video that had South Africans laughing nonstop and celebrating true friendship

Their light-hearted challenge with random character glasses showed the fun side of male bonding

The viral clip became a social media hit, reminding viewers how joy often comes from simple, shared moments

South Africans loved seeing Venda men enjoying their time together, proving that brotherhood and laughter never go out of style.

A group of Venda men had South Africans laughing nonstop with their viral camping video that showed pure friendship and joy. Image: vendaboys_cpt

An Instagram account @vendaboys_cpt posted the video on 30 August 2025, and within days, it became one of South Africa’s most-watched clips online. The video, which was filmed during a camping trip, showed a group of Venda men picking random character glasses without knowing what they looked like before putting them on. The light-hearted challenge had the group bursting into laughter, as each pair of glasses revealed a new, funny look. The moment captures genuine brotherhood and joy, something that resonated strongly with Mzansi viewers.

The camping trip seemed to be all about relaxing and celebrating friendship. The men were surrounded by nature, joking around and enjoying each other’s company. It gave audiences a glimpse into a carefree male bonding experience that many said reminded them of the good times shared with their own friends. The humour, energy, and authentic joy made the video feel refreshingly real and relatable.

Brotherhood and laughter trend online

The video shared by username vendaboys_cpt went viral in a short time, drawing over 11 million views, 1 million likes, and more than 6,000 comments. Viewers couldn’t stop replaying the moment where the gents discovered how funny they looked in the random glasses. Across social media, the clip sparked a wave of comments celebrating how simple fun and good company could create such memorable moments. The phrase that men are happy without the other gender became the running joke attached to the post, adding to its reach.

Mzansi users filled the comment section with love for the Venda group’s spirit. Many said it was inspiring to see men enjoying themselves in such a pure and carefree way, free from judgment. Others appreciated how the clip represented unity and laughter, showing that friendship can bring happiness in its simplest form.

A cheerful group of Venda men laughing during a camping trip in South Africa. Image: vendaboys_cpt

Here’s what netizens had to say

Em Leigh:

“Thought it was up to chance, but fate made sure everyone got the glasses best suited for their personality.”

Oh_so_you_xen:

“Seeing men have fun like this makes me smile ear to ear.”

Trippyjuiceica:

“How come every pair of glasses each person randomly picked fits so well. 😂😂”

Thatdadlove:

“Now wait a minute… how did the glasses all seem to fit who they went to perfectly. 😂🙌🏻 Love this energy.”

J0000stin:

“Y’all camping behind a strip mall? Lmao.”

Dragonlordofczar:

“The glasses are going perfectly with each person’s vibe.”

Ishrat Mohammed:

“The blinking eyes. 😂”

Kristina_Giordani added:

“First one was wild! The nose didn’t quite fit, but he was a good sport!”

