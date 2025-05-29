A Johannesburg travel content creator shared her family's camping adventure at Mologa River Lodge in Limpopo, where they had to make fires and cook without electricity

The family struggled with wet wood after heavy rain and ended up bathing in cold water, but still enjoyed the back-to-basics experience in nature

Social media users were impressed by the beautiful location but sympathised with the cold shower situation, with many reminiscing about their own camping experiences

A Joburg travel content creator shared a video showing her latest camping experience with her hubby and child. Images: @lifewithntosh

A Johannesburg family discovered what camping is really like when they visited Mologa River Lodge in Limpopo, where modern conveniences take a back seat to nature.

Travel content creator @lifewithntosh shared her family's camping adventure at the end of May, giving followers an honest look at the ups and downs of outdoor life.

The family woke up at their camping spot and immediately had to prepare wood to make a fire for breakfast, as the area has no electricity. They cooked scrambled eggs and other items outside, washed their dishes, and then faced the challenge of heating water using a wood-fired geyser. Their fire-making skills were put to the test when they struggled with wet wood from the previous night's heavy rain, eventually having to settle for a cold bath despite the hot weather.

After their morning routine, the family drove to the lodge's entertainment area, which features a pool, bar, and restaurant. They spent time by the pool, ordered drinks, and enjoyed the stunning views before heading back to their camping spot before dark to cross the river again.

Mologa River Lodge is situated near Rust de Winter Dam in Limpopo, offering visitors an authentic bushveld experience.

The lodge sits on the banks of the Elands River, providing beautiful views of the surrounding wilderness. Guests can enjoy facilities like the pool and restaurant area during the day, then return to their camping spots for a more traditional outdoor experience around the campfire.

A Joburg-based family decided to explore Limpopo and shared their camping experience. Images: @lifewithntosh

Camping benefits for families

Camping offers many benefits for families looking to disconnect from modern life and reconnect with nature. Research shows that spending time outdoors helps reduce stress, improve sleep quality, and strengthen family bonds. When families camp together, they get the chance to talk and spend quality time without the usual distractions of screens and busy schedules.

The physical activity involved in camping, from setting up tents to gathering firewood, promotes fitness and helps develop new skills. Children especially benefit from camping experiences as they learn independence in a safe environment and gain confidence through trying new activities like fire-starting and outdoor cooking.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

SA reacts to the camping adventure

The video resonated with South Africans who have their camping memories, with many commenting on both the beauty of the location and the challenges of outdoor life.

@phelo_masiza sympathised:

"Cold water ? 😭😭 Give me zero. This place is really beautiful."

@travelwithmissj admired:

"This place is so beautiful kodwa 🙌❤️"

@zandile08 related:

"A cold shower, yohhh 😭😭 reminds me of the camping we did growing up."

@the.sher.khan praised:

"Love following your family camping trip! Also, that pool and entertainment area is gorgeous✨"

@siphokazimcaka gushed:

"That pool, I'd be there all day 😍"

@alikainwanderlust agreed:

"The pool looks amazing! I would seriously hang out there all day 😍"

@dibuseng_mhlotshane complimented:

"This place is nice😍🔥🔥"

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shared his hilarious attempts at speaking Spanish during his Peru visit, but the scenery in his video had South Africans making unexpected comparisons to local landscapes.

