A South African travel content creator shared her second day in Zanzibar after discovering how expensive the island destination can be

The woman spent over R2000 on island tours, including visits to Prison Island and Nakupenda Island, and dinner and tour guide fees

Social media users were stressed watching her budget decline, but praised her honest breakdown of costs for future travellers

One SA travel content creator shared a video showing how much she spent while touring Zanzibar.

Source: TikTok

A South African travel enthusiast has given followers a reality check about holiday expenses after spending over R2000 in a single day exploring Zanzibar's famous attractions.

Content creator @ilovenelz, who regularly shares travel content on her TikTok page, documented her second day on the island paradise while staying at Kholle House, a Swahili-styled boutique hotel located in the heart of Stone Town. Her spacious room featured a beautiful four-poster bed with a canopy and mosquito net, comfortable furnishings throughout, and she praised the comfort of her accommodation before heading out to explore.

The video was shared at the end of May with the caption:

"Part 2 Day 2: Zanzibar 🏝️ reality check🥹 Discovered how pricey things can get, so it's time to tighten the budget real quick! But honestly, the vibes are still unmatched 💯 the locals are super friendly and the beauty is unreal."

A local woman shared a video showing how much she spent while touring Zanzibar.

Source: TikTok

Cash is king in island paradise

After finishing some work at her hotel, the content creator grabbed her cash and took a two-minute walk to the beachfront, where fishermen and boat owners wait to take tourists to the nearby islands. She negotiated prices with boat owners before setting off on her island-hopping adventure, which would become quite the expensive day out.

Her first stop was Prison Island, officially known as Changuu Island, located 5.6km northwest of Stone Town. The small island stretches only 800 metres in length but packs a fascinating history beneath its pristine beauty. Originally uninhabited until the 1860s, the island was gifted by Sultan Majid bin Said to Arab slave owners who used it as a prison for rebellious slaves before British First Minister Lloyd Matthews acquired it in 1893 to build a proper prison facility.

The Prison Island tour cost her R740, which she described as worth every penny for the rich history and opportunity to meet the famous Aldabra giant tortoises that now call the island home. She paid an additional R200 for a tour guide who provided historical context about the former prison and hospital ruins, while she captured amusing videos of herself trying to touch the massive tortoises and learning about their behaviour.

Her next destination was Nakupenda Island, which set her back R370 for what she called a rare and beautiful experience for non-locals. The island offered mainly beach activities where visitors can swim and enjoy stunning views, and she treated herself to a drone video for approximately 20 dollars to capture aerial footage of the paradise setting.

The day concluded with dinner featuring a delicious seafood menu that cost approximately R450, bringing her total daily spending to R2134. Despite the hefty price tag, she highly recommended both islands for their unique experiences and breathtaking views, though she admitted the costs were higher than expected.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to expensive island life

South African viewers shared mixed reactions to her honest budget breakdown, with many relating to the stress of watching holiday expenses pile up.

@Darlene Moonsamy laughed:

"The way the budget is declining is stressing me even though I know you had extra cash 🤣"

@Noli | Travel & Lifestyle🇿🇦 shared:

"I have an issue with Zanzibar bathrooms😭"

@Moneliis asked:

"Hi sisi, love your content... Is it wise to use PayPal? If it is possible?"

@dr_rapha questioned:

"When and where is your next trip? How do I join? This is dope!"

@meltae declared:

"Definitely doing this in September."

@Angela0607 gushed:

"I can't wait to experience this 😭♥️"

