Springbok captain Siya Kolisi shared a hilarious video of himself attempting to speak Spanish while exploring Peru, admitting his pronunciation sounds more Xhosa than anything else

The rugby star's language learning adventure happened during his extended stay in Peru, following his childhood friend Nick Holton's wedding celebration

South Africans flooded his comment section with laughter, with some joking about the scenery looking like Eastern Cape villages rather than South America

Siya Kolisi shared a video of himself exploring Peru and speaking Spanish to the locals. Images: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has given fans a good laugh after sharing a video of himself attempting to speak Spanish during his Peru adventure.

The rugby legend posted the amusing clip on his Instagram account @siyakolisi, showing him exploring the beautiful South American country while trying his hand at the local language. In the video, Siya can be seen wandering through local areas, playing football in a park while wearing shorts, sneakers, and a traditional poncho draped over his shoulders. He also posed confidently in the middle of a street lined with colourful local shops, fully embracing the Peruvian culture.

The most entertaining part of his adventure came when Siya met a local woman walking with her pet llama and baby llama, both dressed in vibrant traditional outfits. The rugby captain was filmed holding the baby llama in his arms while attempting to have a conversation with the woman in Spanish. He shared the video with the caption:

"🇵🇪❤️ 🦙 My Spanish sounds very Xhosa, but we Vamos 😂"

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Siya Kolisi tries to speak Spanish with locals in Peru. Images: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Language learning in Peru

Peru offers the perfect environment for language learning, with around 84% of the population speaking Spanish as the official national language. However, the country is incredibly diverse with over 72 indigenous languages and dialects spoken throughout the nation.

Siya's Peru adventure perfectly captures what makes the country such an incredible destination for travellers. Known for its textured landscapes, ancient cultural heritage, and globally recognised cuisine, Peru offers something special for every visitor.

The country celebrates over 3,000 festivals annually, with music and dance playing integral roles in these cultural celebrations. Siya's willingness to engage with locals, try the language, and embrace traditional clothing like the poncho shows his genuine appreciation for Peruvian culture.

His extended stay in Peru followed his attendance at his childhood friend Nick Holton's wedding. Nick holds special significance in Siya's life as the person who taught him English during their school days at Grey High School, making this language-learning adventure even more meaningful.

Watch the Instagram post below:

Mzansi reacts to Siya's post

Thousands of South Africans rushed to the comment section with amusement, finding humour in Siya's language attempts and scenic backdrop.

@layla_kolbe asked with laughter:

"Is that a goat you're holding? It looks scared! Or is it alive? 🥴😅"

@sa_in_japan gushed:

"I thought I couldn't love Siya any more than I already do, and then I saw him posing with a llama ♥️ 🦙"

@marianacooke1 commented:

"Some of the comments are almost as good as the pictures 🤣🤣 Living your best life, Siya ❤️"

@lindaharlemcarter added:

"😂😂😂 I don't blame you, the scene looks like a village in the Eastern Cape."

3 other stories about Siya Kolisi

Briefly News recently reported on Siya Kolisi's emotional reaction to former Springbok star Cornal Hendricks' passing, but the touching tribute he shared revealed something unexpected about their relationship.

recently reported on Siya Kolisi's emotional reaction to former Springbok star Cornal Hendricks' passing, but the touching tribute he shared revealed something unexpected about their relationship. The rugby captain made headlines when he celebrated Liverpool's Premier League title win at Anfield, though fans were shocked by the specific shirt he chose to wear during the wild celebrations.

Siya's recent appearance at his childhood friend's Peru wedding had everyone talking, but the real story behind their friendship and why Nick means so much to him will surprise you.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News