Springbok captain Siya Kolisi travelled to Peru to celebrate his childhood friend Nick Holton's wedding, where he was spotted leading the dance floor with impressive moves to Latin music

The rugby star's friendship with Nick dates back to their Grey High School days, with Nick being the person who taught Siya how to speak English and helped shape their lasting bond

Social media users praised Siya's infectious energy at the celebration, calling him the "minister of enjoyment", and noting how happy he seems since his recent life changes

Siya Kolisi was spotted rocking some killer dance moves at his close friend's wedding. Images: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi brought his legendary dance moves to Peru this weekend, lighting up his childhood friend's wedding with infectious energy that had everyone talking.

The rugby star shared videos from the celebration on his Instagram account @siyakolisi, thanking the bride and groom for an amazing night while proving once again that he's the life of any party.

The wedding took place in a beautiful South American country, where Siya's friend Nick Holton tied the knot in what looked like a stunning celebration. The venue was filled with happy guests, festive decorations, and music that had everyone moving to the rhythm, with Siya leading the way on the dance floor.

Watch the Instagram video here.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A friendship built on gratitude

Siya's presence at this wedding wasn't just about having a good time, it was about celebrating a friendship that goes back to his school days at Grey High School. Nick Holton holds a special place in Siya's life because he's the person who taught him how to speak English when they first met as young students.

This act of kindness from Nick played a huge role in Siya's development, both personally and professionally. Learning English properly opened doors for Siya that might have remained closed otherwise, and he's never forgotten Nick's patience and help during those early days.

Their friendship has stood the test of time, surviving Siya's rise to rugby stardom and all the changes that come with fame. The fact that Siya travelled to Peru for Nick's wedding shows just how much their friendship means to him.

In the videos shared from the wedding, Siya can be seen fully embracing the Latin music and atmosphere. Even though the songs were in a different language, that didn't stop him from catching the rhythm and getting everyone else involved in the celebration.

His dance moves were as impressive as ever, with Siya encouraging other guests to join him on the dance floor. Some people seemed a bit shy at first, but Siya's enthusiasm was so infectious that soon everyone was moving to the beat and having the time of their lives.

The rugby captain looked completely relaxed and happy, soaking up every moment of the celebration. His energy was contagious, and it's clear that his presence made the wedding even more special for the happy couple and all their guests.

A video shared by Springboks captain Siya Kolisi went viral on Instagram. Images: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacts to Siya's dance moves

Social media users were delighted by Siya's wedding celebration posts:

@kalembaseleti was impressed by his joy:

"This brother is living his best life🔥 😃"

@fabkaybe found his energy infectious:

"😂😂 😂Yeyi, kare you had fun hle Siya🙌🏽 Congratulations to the couple🤗🤗🤗"

@danji.daka noticed his happiness:

"I say it again. This dude is living life like the shackles are off. He seems so happy, and he's always in the snow."

@mrsnyembe04 gave him a perfect nickname:

"Minister of enjoyment 😍😍😍"

@clee_ka_mpilo appreciated the celebration:

"Fun was had 😍"

@luyandavennegoor was curious about his travels:

"Stroll in Peru? Captain?"

3 other stories of Siya Kolisi

Briefly News recently reported on Siya Kolisi's wild celebrations with Liverpool fans after their Premier League title win, but what happened when he met Steven Gerrard had everyone calling him an honorary Scouser.

recently reported on Siya Kolisi's wild celebrations with Liverpool fans after their Premier League title win, but what happened when he met Steven Gerrard had everyone calling him an honorary Scouser. The rugby captain appeared to be mastering co-parenting after his split from Rachel, spending quality time with his children, but one family moment he shared had followers particularly emotional.

Siya Kolisi paid tribute to former Springboks star Cornal Hendricks after his passing, but the personal message he shared revealed a side of their relationship that few people knew about.

Source: Briefly News