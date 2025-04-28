Kolisi passionately celebrated Liverpool’s 20th Premier League title at Anfield, wearing a Steven Gerrard shirt and waving a red flare

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi stole the spotlight on social media after he joined Liverpool fans in celebrating the club’s record-equalling 20th Premier League title triumph at Anfield on Sunday.

Siya Kolisi sets social media ablaze

As Liverpool thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 to seal the title, thousands of fans inside Anfield — and many more around the world — erupted in celebration.

Among them was Kolisi, proudly donning Steven Gerrard’s famous 2005 Champions League-winning shirt and hoisting a red flare into the sky.

Siya Kolisi and Ox Nche’s unforgettable Anfield visit

Earlier this year, Siya Kolisi and Ox Nche had a memorable visit to Anfield, where they experienced the magic of Liverpool’s iconic stadium firsthand.

Images and videos of Kolisi's passionate celebrations quickly went viral. Netizens could not contain their excitement.

One fan posted:

"Siya Kolisi is truly one of us! The man bleeds red through and through!"

Another joked:

"Imagine winning two Rugby World Cups and still celebrating like a kid when your football team wins. Siya is the dream."

Fans praise Kolisi’s loyalty

Social media platforms, particularly X (formerly Twitter), were flooded with messages praising Kolisi’s authenticity and genuine passion for Liverpool. One user commented:

"No PR, no cameras — just pure joy. Siya Kolisi is a legend, whether in green and gold or red."

Another fan added:

"Siya Kolisi celebrating Liverpool’s win as if he scored the goals himself. What a guy!"

Some supporters even hailed Kolisi as an honorary Scouser, with one post reading:

"Sign him up for the Kop! Kolisi belongs at Anfield."

Kolisi’s strong connection to Liverpool

Kolisi’s love for Liverpool has been well documented. He previously visited former manager Jürgen Klopp at Anfield and recently hosted Klopp during the German's visit to Cape Town as part of his community work with Hout Bay United FC.

His emotional involvement in Liverpool’s success has reinforced his place in the hearts of Reds supporters worldwide. For many fans, seeing a sporting hero like Kolisi celebrating alongside them made the historic night even more special.

Siya's moment unites rugby and football fans

Kolisi’s wild celebrations highlighted the unifying power of sport. Across rugby and football communities alike, there was admiration for his raw and unscripted joy.

As Liverpool fans bask in their 20th top-flight title, netizens agree: Siya Kolisi’s love for Liverpool is as passionate as it gets—and it is absolutely infectious.

Siya Kolisi wishes Dricus du Plessis a happy birthday

As Briefly News reported, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi wished UFC champion Dricus du Plessis a happy 31st birthday on Tuesday, 14 January 2025, on social media.

Kolisi and Du Plessis have enjoyed a fruitful friendship, with the Bok skipper even escorting the fighter during his recent title fight against Israel Adesanya in Australia in August 2024.

