Rugby World Cup champion Siya Kolisi wished UFC star Dricus du Plessis a happy 31st birthday on Tuesday, 14 January 2025, much to the delight of local sporting fans.

Kolisi sent the heartfelt message to Du Plessis via social media as the UFC star spends time preparing for his title fight against Sean Strickland on Sunday, 9 February.

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis celebrated his 31st birthday with a message from Bok captain Siya Kolisi. Image: siyakolisi.

During Du Plessis' title fight against Isreal Adensanya in August 2024, Kolisi and fellow Bok Eben Etzebeth accompanied the fighter to the ring and celebrated the star's victory.

Siya Kolisi wishes Dricus du Plessis a happy birthday

Kolisi wished Du Plessis happy birthday on his Instagram account:

According to Kolisi's Instagram account, the flanker praised Du Plessis and wished him luck in his fight against USA-based and fierce rival Sean Strickland on Saturday, 8 February 2025.

Kolisi posted:

"Happy birthday, my brother and champion @dricusduplessis. Thank you for continually putting your body on the line to make us proud! 8th February siyaqhekeza again."

Du Plessis responded:

"Thank you, my Captain."

While the fight against Strickland will take place in Australia, efforts were made to have it hosted in Cape Town, but due to a lack of a roof on the stadium, the UFC denied the bid.

Du Plessis versus Strikcland was announced in the post below:

Du Plessis enjoys bromance with Kolisi

In between training for his upcoming fight, Du Plessis is often seen rubbing shoulders with Kolisi and Etzebeth while the trio recently starred in an advert.

The prizefighter is determined to keep his middleweight title and still dreams of headlining a UFC fight on Mzansi shores one day.

South African sporting icons Dricus du Plessis and Siya Kolisi have often spent social time together as friends. Image: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Alex Davidson/The RFU Collection.

Fans praise Kolisi and Du Plessis

On social media, local netizens praised both Kolisi and Du Plessis, saying both athletes are flying the South African flag high by reaching the pinnacle of their respective sporting codes.

Mansosrico is proud:

"Two toughest sports in the world: Rugby and MMA. South Africa is a champion in both."

Ruan.dupreez.376 is a fan of both stars:

"The ministers of defence."

Ruaan_xxiv praised the pair:

"Biggest champs."

Nickraubs has high praise for both stars:

"Two Goats."

Linda_izintsikelelo supports Dricus:

"Best fighter in the world."

