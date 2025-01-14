The South African Author Rachel Kolisi was spotted attending a Sharks game recently

In a viral video posted on TikTok, Rachel was seen at the Kings Park Stadium talking to Siya in the stands

Many netizens speculated about their relationship, with some wishing that they could get back together

Rachel Kolisi was seen attending one of Siya's games. Image: @rachelkolisi

The South African Rugby captain Siya Kolisi's ex-wife Rachel has made headlines on social media after being spotted attending one of Kolisi's rugby games in Durban.

The Author and mother became the talk of the town recently after an online user posted a video of Rachel being seen at the stands of Kings Park Stadium in Durban during a Sharks match talking to her ex, Siya Kolisi.

The video was posted on TikTok by @_risima_and quickly went viral on social media.

Netizens make speculations regarding the Kolisis

Many netizens flooded the comment section after seeing the social media video, speculating that the two might rekindle and fix their marriage. Here's what they had to say:

Aphiwe_M wrote:

"I love seeing him together with Rachel. May the Lord fix their marriage."

wezo9428 said:

"I wish they could fix their marriage, they look cute together."

Lungas responded:

"I love this."

What you need to know about Siya and Rachel Kolisi

Springboks star Siya Kolisi and Rachel Kolisi were a beloved South African couple who rose to national popularity.

The pair was dubbed a power couple, and people raved about how far they came together as a pair of love birds.

Rachel Kolisi often reminded other women that Siya Kolisi was off the market when he would get much female attention as a Springboks captain.

Siya and Rachel announced their divorce in 2024, and many South Africans were heartbroken about the split.

SA rejects Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Siya and Rachel Kolisi dropped a bombshell on unexpecting South Africans, and the country hasn't been okay since the divorce announcement. Social media has been awash with mixed reactions from fans.

South Africans have been reeling since the news of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel's divorce. The two announced their decision to end their marriage in a joint statement.

