Rachel Kolisi Spotted at Sharks Game, SA Speculates: “May the Lord Fix Their Marriage”
Celebrities

by  Mbali Tebele 2 min read
  • The South African Author Rachel Kolisi was spotted attending a Sharks game recently
  • In a viral video posted on TikTok, Rachel was seen at the Kings Park Stadium talking to Siya in the stands
  • Many netizens speculated about their relationship, with some wishing that they could get back together

Netizens speculated regarding Siya and Rachel Kolisi's relationship
Rachel Kolisi was seen attending one of Siya's games. Image: @rachelkolisi
Source: Instagram

The South African Rugby captain Siya Kolisi's ex-wife Rachel has made headlines on social media after being spotted attending one of Kolisi's rugby games in Durban.

The Author and mother became the talk of the town recently after an online user posted a video of Rachel being seen at the stands of Kings Park Stadium in Durban during a Sharks match talking to her ex, Siya Kolisi.

The video was posted on TikTok by @_risima_and quickly went viral on social media.

Netizens make speculations regarding the Kolisis

Many netizens flooded the comment section after seeing the social media video, speculating that the two might rekindle and fix their marriage. Here's what they had to say:

Aphiwe_M wrote:

"I love seeing him together with Rachel. May the Lord fix their marriage."

wezo9428 said:

"I wish they could fix their marriage, they look cute together."

Lungas responded:

"I love this."

What you need to know about Siya and Rachel Kolisi

SA rejects Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Siya and Rachel Kolisi dropped a bombshell on unexpecting South Africans, and the country hasn't been okay since the divorce announcement. Social media has been awash with mixed reactions from fans.

South Africans have been reeling since the news of Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel's divorce. The two announced their decision to end their marriage in a joint statement.

