Siya Kolisi Flaunts R2.4 Million Mercedes Benz GLS, Takes His Kids on a Ride

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi was seen flaunting his expensive 2024 Mercedes Benz GLS 450d 4Matic on social media

The former Racing 92 player is back in Durban and spending some quality time with his children, and also resuming training with the Sharks

The South African rugby superstar's post sparked different reactions from fans and his followers on social media

South African rugby national team captain Siya Kolisi was spotted showing off his expensive Mercedes Benz car in his recent post on social media.

The Springboks star is one of the most followed rugby players on social media. He has continued to share updates about his life on his page despite his divorce from his former wife, Rachel Kolisi.

Siya's issue with the South African businesswoman hasn't stopped them from interacting with their fans and followers on their respective Instagram pages.

Siya Kolisi during the South Africa men's national rugby team captain's media conference at voco St. David's Cardiff. Photo: Steve Haag.

Siya Kolisi shows off R2.4 million Mercedes Benz

Siya Kolisi is trending because of his recent Instagram post. The Sharks rugby star sparked reactions from Mzansi after posting a picture of himself standing next to his 2024 Mercedes Benz GLS 450d 4Matic.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS 450d 4Matic reportedly cost R2.4 million, and Siya owns other models from the car brand.

The 33-year-old is one of the brand ambassadors for the German automobile company, along with his club and national teammate Eben Etzebeth and UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis.

In one of the pictures he shared, the Stormers former player was also spotted having a good time with his children and taking them on a ride.

He also included a picture of himself resuming training with the Sharks alongside teammates Retshegofaditswe Nche, Trevor Nyakane, and Bongi Mbonambi.

"❤️🙏🏾 we go again!" the former Racing 92 rugby player captioned the post on Instagram.

Reactions as Kolisi flaunts R2.4 million Mercedes Benz

misubukhosi implied:

"That last slide is gold..."

skrabbiina wrote:

"I watched the weekends game all the way from Finland. Fell in love with rugby autumn -23 when I saw you guys win the world championship. Now watching it from TV and going to watch the women's world cup games in England. Didn't know that I love rugby this much ❤"

stanfordcathrine reacted:

"Loooove that last Pic 😍😍 happy 2025 to you."

jwarhakaz commented:

"Well dressed siya the clothes you are wearing suits you."

Justin Ganesh hails Siya for wearing a Liverpool jersey:

"Classic Liverpool fc shirt there boss."

luzukot said:

"Siya Kolisi … what are you doing in the last slide? You don’t belong there with the front rowers 😂😂😂"

