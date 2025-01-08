The Christmas and New Year celebrations are over, and everyone is back to their normal lives, but most celebrities, especially sports personalities, are still sharing memories of how they enjoyed the period with their family and friends.

South African Rugby Star Eben Etzebeth was not left out, as he had a remarkable celebration with his family and loved ones during the holidays.

Eben Etzebeth with his wife Anlia and daughter Elizebedi after the first test between South Africa and Ireland at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa. Photo: Brendan Moran.

Source: Getty Images

Inside Eben and Anlia Etzebeth's Christmas celebrations

Eben Etzebeth shared a picture of him and his family heading back to Durban after a wonderful Christmas celebration outside their home.

"And our time in Cape Town comes to an end—incredible time spent with family and friends over the Christmas period. May 2025 be a blessed year for everyone 🎉," the Springboks star said.

South African actress and singer Anlia Etzebeth, the wife of the Mzansi rugby superstar, posted pictures from their family's Christmas celebration on social media.

Eben Etzebeth carries his child as he walks next to his wife Anlia Etzebeth after South Africa won the first Rugby Union test match against Ireland at Loftus Versfeld stadium. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

The celebrity couple spent Christmas in Cape Town, away from their multi-million mansion in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal.

"Christmas 2024 ☺️🎄✝️. My hart is vol❤️," the singer captioned the post.

The post also sparked different reactions from fans who welcomed them back from their festive holidays.

heidi_hill13 said:

"Beautiful, wholesome family…"

marna1007 reacted:

"Beautiful, thanks for sharing! ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ You guys are Beautiful."

fredakal commented:

"Father Christmas looks bigger than usual? 🎅🏻👍🏻"

urzulalombard wrote:

"Beautiful photos of a beautiful family inside and out❤️ ❤️ ❤️"

zoe_vorster implied:

"❤️❤️Santa and his elves! This time next year, Santa will not only have 2 elves, but 3 😍 😍 👏 Geseënde jaar gunsteling family."

Rachel Kolisi reacts to Anlia's Christmas post

Siya Kolisi's estranged wife, Rachel, joined other followers on Anlia's account to comment on her post on how she spent her Christmas celebration with her family in Cape Town.

"The best best ❤️," the South African businesswoman said in the comment section.

Rachel has been a regular under Anlia's posts on Instagram, especially when she spends time with her daughter and her former husband's close friend, Eben.

Rachel reacts as Etzebeth takes Anlia out on romantic date

Briefly News also reported that Rachel Kolisi shared her thoughts on Anlia Etzebeth's post which saw her go on a lovely romantic date with her husband, Eben.

Rachel's former partner, Siya, also reacted to the post, as both celebrities continue to appear on social media despite their recent divorce.

Source: Briefly News