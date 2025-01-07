A Zimbabwean lady and her friend explored a few black-owned vineyards in Cape Town, kicking off their trip at 11 am

The trip shared on TikTok, gained many comments from an online community member

Locals and those planning to visit Cape Town appreciated the plug, promising to see the vineyards soon

A lady and her friend were impressed by three black-owned wine farms in Cape Town and shared their experience online. Image: @vanessasanyauke

The Western Cape boasts some of the most prestigious vineyards in the world, making them a must-visit for tourists exploring the Mother City and its surroundings.

TikTok user @vanessasanyauke and her friend Josephine visited a few black-owned vineyards and shared their views on the video streaming platform.

The visit to the vineyards

The duo's trip kicked off with a visit to Klein Goederust, a vineyard owned by the Siguqa family since 2019. They started by tasting the MCC, followed by the red and white wines.

Their next stop was Hari Kitchen at the Topiary Wine Estate, owned by Zimbabwean Munashe, where they enjoyed a delightful lunchtime menu and wine tasting. The trip concluded at Aslina Wines, established in 2016 by Ntsiki Biyela, the first black female winemaker, where they sampled two red and two white wines.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the lady's content

The video attracted many comments from grateful social media users who could not stop thanking the lady for sharing the three vineyards. Many shared that their mission was to boost small black-owned businesses to stay relevant in competitive markets.

User @Sir_Ngcolli86 SAID:

"Please share more black-owned ones! Definitely doing these this year."

User @Diran 🇿🇦 added:

"Thank you for letting us locals know, will definitely be visiting 👌."

User @Meenah commented:

"I’m planning a trip down to Stellies these are perfect ideas! Thank you😊."

User @Leeesa 🌺🍒🐆 said:

"Thank you for the plug; these are definitely on my bucket list 🥰❤️."

User @Spora_V shared:

"Love this! Thank you for sharing these🫶🏾. Only knew of Klein Goederust."

User @Leets:) commented:

"This is a beautiful idea, certainly will try black owned wine estates❤️🤍."

