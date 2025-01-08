A local babe tried out a new pizza flavour from a local restaurant and was impressed with its look and taste

The woman shared a video of the pizza from all angles, and her video went viral, attracting massive views online

TikTok users who had tried it could not stop raving about it, calling it the best pizza they had ever tasted

A woman loved the chicken and wings flavour pizza from Panarottis. Image: @godschild_021

Source: TikTok

Pizza lovers were happy to see Panarottis' game-changing pizza flavour, which allows one to enjoy chicken and pizza simultaneously.

A TikTok video shared by @godschild_021 sparked excitement as she showed off the delicious creation during her visit to the local Panarottis.

The new pizza show-off

In her post, @godschild_021 shows the pizza from the top and side angles while playing a popular TikTok clip voice recording of a man who says he is planning to enjoy his hard-earned money by rewarding himself with good food. The pizza's side-angle shot offers the restaurant a warm and inviting atmosphere, completing the visual feast.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

The pizza steals hearts online

After viewing the clip, social media users were eager to hit the local Panarottis and buy the highly recommended pizza. Some raved about the restaurant's seafood pizza, and others shared more flavours to try.

User @tati_tatiana_masemola said:

"I love it, also love their gourmet pasta, Yoh."

User @uSphesihle🪼 noted:

"Y’all sleeping on Panarottis🔥😭."

User @DineoPortia commented:

"The wing and rib pizza. Yoh Jesu 😭😭😭, my husband can't have enough of it 🤣🤣."

User @chana_zw shared:

"People be sleeping on the Spar Something meaty pizza as well 😭❤️❤️."

User @LoraVuvuMashoba added:

"Literally ate this yesterday 🥹and it was a first and boy am i going back for more and the Pasta🥲."

User @phumybby said:

"This is a sign for me to wake up and get ready to go eat lunch khona🤣🤣."

3 Food related articles

A woman expressed disappointment after her juicy chicken R65 meal from a local restaurant came dry and tiny.

A woman was hit with a R5600 bill after ordering steak, pasta and two beers in South Korea.

Two Zambian pilots craving Nando's chicken flew to Pilanesburg airport to buy their meals and return, accompanied by their little sister.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News