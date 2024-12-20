Two young female pilots flex their privilege by flying from Zambia to Sun City in a helicopter to enjoy a local meal

The huns were craving Nando's meals when they decided to hop on a chopper to the North West province and quickly head back home

Their whole adventure went viral on TikTok, fascinating social media users and inspiring many with their boldness and carefree spirit

Two pilots decided to fly to the North West province from the neighbouring country Zambia to buy food. @mamweziii

Source: TikTok

Two young female pilots took to the skies for an unforgettable trip from Zambia to Sun City. The huns flew down to satisfy a craving for Nando's succulent chicken.

TikTok user shared the clip @namweziiii_, which quickly went viral, reaching 1.6M views and 180K likes.

The girls fly their chopper

The clip begins with two women and a younger sister in mid-air, piloting a helicopter. One of them shares that they are hungry and decide to fly down to South Africa for some Nando's. After landing and paying the necessary fees, they quickly go to Sun City to grab their meals before heading back to their country with the food in tow.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

SA peeps are inspired

Nearly 3K social media users flooded the comment section to express their pride in the ladies. Some wished to befriend them, while others shared their admiration and found the video incredibly motivating.

User @itskarabo asked:

"Which level is this😭."

User @MimiProby asked:

"Flying to go and get Nando's? Awe guys, are we in the same country🥺?"

User @Naledi shared:

"The landing fee and the fuel costs much more than the Nando's order, but never mind me, kuthetha ipoverty (it's my poverty speaking) 🥺🥺."

User @kebonem03 commented:

"Never mind the Nando’s, hle. But Young female pilots, bathong, our future international pilot ❤️. May your dreams be realised baby girl."

User @J O Y F U L L Y joked:

"Well can you fly to Canada for lunch? I need a ride home. 🥺🥺."

User @ColourMePink said:

"I hate being poor 😭,"

3 More Briefly News pilot articles

A young woman received love after working hard to achieve her dream of becoming a pilot, and SA peeps celebrated her.

After obtaining his private pilot license, a young pilot from KZN motivated others not to give up on their dreams.

A 25-year-old guy celebrated obtaining his pilot license while being the youngest bus driver in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News