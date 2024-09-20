A young KwaZulu-Natal gentleman shared a piece of advice with his peers after achieving his dream

The private pilot shared how he never gave up on his dreams despite funding difficulties

The online community reacted to the story, with many showering the guy with congratulatory messages

A young gentleman shared his journey to achieving his dreams. Images: @African Aviation Advocates

Source: Facebook

A young KwaZulu-Natal private pilot gave his peers a piece of good advice to achieve their dreams.

Asanda Njapha is from a small suburban village called Durnacol, in KwaZulu-Natal South Africa. His passion for the sky began at a very young age when he used to love looking at the night sky and being fascinated by the beauty of all the stars and planets.

This led to him wanting to be an astronaut to explore the sky. However, one night he saw a plane and his dream of being an astronaut took a turn. The young man considered being a pilot.

"I was looking up the night skies and saw a moving, flashing light, which was an aeroplane. From then, I started considering being a pilot so that I could one day be in one of those moving lights I always saw in the night sky."

Was the journey without hiccups?

In 2022, after finishing matric, the young man started his training towards being a pilot. He was excited about the journey. However, it didn't come without challenges. Njapha had to stay home for more than a year before resuming his studies. This was due to the lack of funding. To God be the glory, he made it at the end of the tunnel.

"My advice for anyone out the trying to make ends meet is to not give up, when you reach the end of your rope, tie a knot, and hang on. Do not let go."

Young man becomes private pilot

See the Facebook post below:

Mzansi share positive words

Netizens reacted to the story, with many sharing positive words and applauding the young man.

@Luleka Nomtyala commented:

"We are proud of you young man, make 🇿🇦 even prouder and may God protect you 💖."

@Sodubokazi Eziey shared:

"Congratulations Sodubo we so proud of u Little brother."

@Lethukwenama Zesuliwe Letsoalo said:

"Incredible 🙌🏾 Inspired by your resilience and determination bhuti. As someone human emakhaya I can definitely relate. Congratulations on your achievement 👏🏾🥂♥️."

SAA honours women with an all-female crew

In another story, Briefly News reported about a pilot who led an all-female crew at the South African Airways.

During August 2022, South African Airways (SAA) had three female-led crews in command of flights, in honour of Women’s Month and to promote gender equality.

