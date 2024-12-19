A young female and male best friend duo shared a video showing how they live in a small one-roomed flat

The woman, staying temporarily after university res closure, and her friend follow a morning routine filled with teamwork and simplicity in a video shared on TikTok

Social media users were struggling to believe that nothing was going on between the pair after seeing their closeness

A male and a female bestie showed how their typical morning was living in one room. Image: @shalela.m

In a cute display of friendship, a young woman and her male best friend showcased their wholesome living arrangement in a shared one-roomed space.

The pair's video was shared on TikTok under the handle @shalela.m, reaching 900K views from curious social media users.

A typical day with the duo

The clip begins with the young woman waking up first and waking her best friend, sleeping on the floor. Together, they make the bed and tidy the room while sharing a lighthearted moment of laughter. They proceed to the shops where they buy amagwinya, return and enjoy them with tea.

Mzansi questions the friendship

Around 1.6 social media users took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the friendship. Many praised their friendship and mutual respect, while others joked about the closeness of their relationship, saying there's probably more going on.

User @Nzwakazaa asked:

"I also need a male best friend. Do you have any tips?"

User @Mekiey03😊

"They think we watch cocomelon."

User @anelemgaga2

"I’m pretty sure we're all not convinced this is actually how they sleep 🦦."

User @S’fiso Mthembu

"Abanye abantu bastrong mina ngeke (some of you are strong, I would never)."

User @Essy Ruu Chiweshe said:

"One of you is in love and not telling the other."

User @MISS FN asked:

"Do you guys have partners because there's is no way."

