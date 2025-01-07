Inside Murdah Bongz's Thanksgiving Celebration Attended by Wife DJ Zinhle and Family
- Award-winning artist Murdah Bongz and his wife, DJ Zinhle, hosted the Mohosana family Thanksgiving
- The Grammy-nominated star posted stunning pictures from the gathering, with his DJ wife right by his side
- Although Mzansi is here for the couple's wonderful family, others are questioning what the need for Thanksgiving is
It was a cause for celebration at the Mohosana family home. Former Black Motion artist Murdah Bongz gathered his entire family, and together, they had a blast while giving thanks for the wonderful blessings they had acquired.
Artist Murdah Bongz celebrates Thanksgiving
Proud of his work and achievements, Murdah Bongz took to his Instagram page to share a few words about this event.
"I am my ancestor's wildest dream. Gratitude for all that’s to come. Appreciation for all that’s here. The Mohosana’s thanksgiving," he wrote.
His wife, DJ Zinhle, expressed her pride in Murdah, saying, "My sweet baby. I'm so proud of you. God bless you more and more, baby. "
The blog page @MDNnewss shared the photos on X.
Mzansi split on Murdah's Thanksgiving
This is how some people reacted to Murdah's Thanksgiving celebrations.
sharonstone gushed:
"When you play and perform for your family and friends the same way you would at a work gig 🙌🏾🤌🏾❤️ My Bestie Hit The Jackpot Here."
sibongz23 shared:
"I love how you and your wife support each other! God continues blessing you abundantly!! You both got platinum love in each other!! 🔥"
nomsa.mahlangu exclaimed:
"Bathong, bestie! Is that an older version of u koti😍😍we love to see Mrs M."
@TumeloTiger1 asked in confusion:
"Africans celebrating Thanksgiving? 🤦🏾♀️ What is this?!"
@shaz___m expressed:
"Love Zinhle’s outfit, that’s how you dress when you visit your in-laws."
