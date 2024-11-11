Brenden Praise and Murdah Bongz are celebrating their 2025 Grammy nomination for Mysterious Ways Remix

They collaborated on a soundtrack to the US film The Color Purple, and they were nominated under an intense category

Mzansi cannot stop praising the two men for their wonderful achievement, which is one of many to come

Brenden Praise and Murdah Bongz are Grammy-nominated artists. Image: @murdahbongz, @brenden_praise

Source: Instagram

After South Africans were quite disappointed at this year's Grammy snub, two artists who are up for a gong are in celebratory mode.

Brenden Praise and Murdah Bongz bag Grammy nods

Taking to Instagram, Brenden Praise and Murdah Bongz announced that their hit song Mysterious Ways Remix was announced as one of the contenders at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The stars worked on a soundtrack to the US musical The Color Purple. The song is contending under the Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.

Messages of gratitude flow in

Reacting to their Grammy nods, the two stars, who are also very close friends, shared a few words. Brenden said this was not part of his vision board:

"Grammy Nominated Producer wasn’t on my vision board, But I’ll take it!!😂 Honoured to have contributed to the soundtrack with my brothers @murdahbongz & @dr_moruti."

Meanwhile, Murdah Bongz also shared his excitement over the news, saying:

"I wanna thank me for this contribution @brenden_praise and @dr_moruti on the @thecolorpurple soundtrack. Grammy nominated S/O to @gamma, @siphodlam and @gamma.africa for affording MÖRDA (@murdahbongz) a chance to be on this project. The Good Lord Works in Mysterious Ways indeed.

Their other collaborator, Dr. Moruti quite a powerful bible verse on waiting for God's timing.

SA celebrates Murdah and Brenden

Fans cannot stop praising the two men for their nominations, with their wives, DJ Zinhle and Mpoomy Ledwaba, also gushing over them.

nolo_le gushed:

"Is everyone aware that we are congratulating the same family every two seconds this year?"

masterpiecesiya said:

"Rebranding yourself was the best move ever! Congratulations 🎊 you are doing the most, and we are ready for more wins. #Sbali to the World."

mablonog said:

"South Africa to the world, we rise… again and again… because you are “tussen”. Congratulations to our very own, to many more to come."

rumbieblackdiamond noted:

"The way we have been congratulating this family this year just shows how good God is!!!!! Congratulations bestie and hubby @djzinhle you are the queen to the king."

Mysterious Ways wins international nod

In a previous report from Briefly News, the Mysterious Ways Remix soundtrack won an NAACP award.

On Instagram, Murdah congratulated Brenden and their other collaborator, Gamma, on the international award.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News