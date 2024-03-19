Murdah Bongz, now rebranded to Mörda, was featured on the The Color Purple soundtrack with singer Brenden Praise

Murdah Bongz and talented vocalist Brenden Praise are internationally recognised artists. Their collaboration, Mysterious Ways Remix, received a National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) award.

Murdah Bongz and Brenden Praise received an NAACP award for 'Mysterious Ways Remix' soundtrack. Image: @murdahbongz, @brenden_praise

Murdah celebrates international award

Mörda, formerly known as Murdah Bongz, was featured on the The Color Purple soundtrack with singer Brenden Praise. The movie went on to win a whopping 11 awards at the recent NAACP.

The Mysterious Ways Remix soundtrack won one of those coveted NAACP award. On the song the artists worked with Gamma as well.

Taking to Instagram, Murdah Bongz congratulated Brenden and Gamma.

"Well would you look at that. I am an @naacp award winner thanks to mine and @brendenpraise contribution to the Soundtrack Mysterious Ways (Remix) on the 11 awards winning @thecolorpurple movie. Big thank you and equal congratulations to @gamma and all the other musicians that contributed to the soundtrack album. Look at God guys."

Brenden congratulates Murdah and himself

Under the comments section, Brenden congratulated Murdah and acknowledged their hard work.

"Feeling good. Congrats to us."

Speaking to Briefly News, Brenden spoke about how music and the film industry coincide. He said it is natural for musicians to want to enter that space.

"Music and film obviously fit like hand and glove, and it’s a natural progression as a musician to get into that space."

DJ Zinhle gushes over her hubby on bagging international feature

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle, the wife of the music producer showered him with praise on Instagram. She highlighted that Murdah's career thrives from a winning combination of determination and dedication.

In her post, she shared a picture of them kissing and added the American film poster and pics of Mörda doing his thing. She said the song is a testimony on what God has managed to do in his life.

