Murdah Bongz, now known as Mörda, is on the The Color Purple soundtrack with singer Brenden Praise

His wife, DJ Zinhle, praised him on Instagram and noted that his stubbornness and dedication bear positive fruits in his career

In her post, she shared a picture of them kissing and added the American film poster

DJ Zinhle expressed her pride in Mörda after he was featured on 'The Color Purple’ soundtrack. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle is one proud wife after her husband, Murdah Bongz, was featured on the soundtrack of an international film.

DJ Zinhle pens emotional letter to hubby

Murdah who has now rebranded to, Mörda, is on The Color Purple soundtrack with singer Brenden Praise.

Taking to Instagram, DJ Zinhle, his wife, showered him with praise, highlighting that his career thrives from a winning combination of determination and dedication.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

In her post, she shared a picture of them kissing and added the American film poster as well as pics of Mörda doing his thing.

"This song and the message are a testimony of what God has been able to do in your life. @murdahbongz, I’ve watched you push through times. Your stubbornness, your trust in your talent and your dedication are why I will always celebrate you. Higher and higher, baby, I’m so proud of you. Well done to @brenden_praise @murdahbongz and @gamma."

Mzansi gushes over the Mohosanas

Taking to her comments section, Mzansi gushed over Zinhle and Mörda and lauded them.

kele_megano said:

"The two of you made me believe in love again. I love you rents."

wendy.sthe.makhanya added:

"Zinhle once said she can be a good girlfriend in a relationship, look at her nailing this role as Mrs Mohosana."

teymbie joked:

"It's the look on your brother's face for me."

littyonceagain asked:

"Why is your brother peeping like that."

seble_tenachin said:

"This is amazing!! So proud of this as an African. Stay blessed."

mmago_banyana mentioned:

"Hard work by your husband."

Murdah's performance fails to impress

In a previous report from Briefly News, an unimpressed eventgoer gave a hilarious zombie look during Murdah Bongz's live performance.

A night out at the nightclub turned comical when Murdah's iconic dance moves fell flat with one individual. The TikTok clip is going viral, sparking conversations across Mzansi as viewers can't get enough of the guy's zombie-esque reaction.

Source: Briefly News