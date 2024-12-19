Springbok wives are highly educated professionals, with many holding impressive qualifications

Layla Kolbe and Hope Mortimer are chartered accountants, while Mine de Klerk is a pharmacist, and several others have careers in teaching, healthcare, and business

In addition, Springbok players like Ox Nchè, Damian Willemse, and Eben Etzebeth also boast academic qualifications

Springbok wives are anything but ordinary! These stunning women are not only beautiful but also highly educated. While they are often recognised as the partners of their famous husbands, many boast impressive qualifications that shine in their own right.

A look at Springbok wives' qualifications

Although they are often recognised as the wives of Springboks, the women behind the national squad are, in fact, highly qualified professionals, The South African reports.

Layla Kolbe and Hope Mortimer are chartered accountants, while Mine de Klerk is a pharmacist. Rachel Kolisi, although divorced from Siya Kolisi, is a marketing and events coordinator, while Eben Etzebeth's wife, Anlia, is a singer and songwriter.

Willemien du Toit is a physiotherapist, and Sasha de Sousa is a business administrator. Saskia Snyman is a tax advisor, and Verna Libbok, Marise Pollard, and Aisling Kleyn are all teachers. Anastacia Mbonambi is a radiation therapist, and Holly Le Roux is a dietician.

Here are some Springboks with top qualifications

Several Springboks have impressive academic qualifications alongside their rugby careers. Ox Nchè stands out as a University graduate with a degree in Geography and Statistics. His educational qualifications surprised many of his followers.

Damian Willemse pursued a commerce degree through Milpark Education, while Eben Etzebeth reportedly studied for a Bachelor of Social Science at the University of Cape Town. Manie Libbok holds a Diploma in Coaching Science, showcasing the diverse educational backgrounds of the team’s players.

