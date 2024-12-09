Handre and Marise Pollard, along with their son Hunter, have settled into a gated community in Market Harborough, UK, where they now live in a double-storey mansion

Marise often shares glimpses of their chic home, showcasing cosy bedrooms, stylish décor, and whimsical Christmas decorations

The Springbok flyhalf and his family are adjusting well to life overseas while cherishing their South African roots

Springboks star Handre Pollard and his family are settling well overseas. The sweet couple have been giving fans and followers a sneak peek of their stunning home to their fans and followers.

Take a look inside Handre and Marise Pollard's UK home

South Africa may be their forever home, but Handre and Marise Pollard have a new place they are calling home for now. The Springbok flyhalf, who also plays for Leicester Tigers, lives in a little village in the UK.

According to The South African, Handre, Marise and their son Hunter found a home in a gated community in Market Harborough. According to the post, the stunning couple who will be spending Christmas overseas live in a beautiful double-storey mansion.

Marise Pollard gives fans a glimpse of her UK home

Marise Pollard is always showcasing her mansion on social media. A scroll through the stunner's page shows bits and pieces of her home, from the cosy bedrooms to the simple but chic deco in her living spaces.

Recent pictures and videos on Handre's wife's personal page show their whimsical Christmas decorations as the season approaches.

Take a look at some stunning pictures and videos below.

