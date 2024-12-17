Rassie Erasmus seems to have given in to the pressure and opened an Instagram account

The Springboks coach shared glimpses of his gorgeous home and lovely family

This comes after uncle Rassie's rumoured salary was made public, showing that he's sitting comfortably

Rassie Erasmus gave followers a glimpse of his home.

Source: Getty Images

Rassie Erasmus gave Mzansi a glimpse of his stunning house after officially joining Instagram.

Inside Rassie Erasmus' house

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that South African athletes are living large, and the rugby players might be the cream of the crop.

We saw this when Siya Kolisi's alleged salary was revealed, showing just how much the charismatic Springboks captain makes on the field and potentially through sponsorships as well.

Today, we take a quick look inside Johan "Rassie" Erasmus's lifestyle and seemingly massive home.

The Boks coach officially joined Instagram and has already shared new pictures featuring his family, friends and his stunning house.

From his first post, Rassie took snaps of his twin daughters, Nikki and Carli, sharing a laugh on the couch with a sneak preview of a bar behind them. In another photo, Rassie poses with all three of his girls, including Janie, on a balcony overlooking Cape Town's famous Table Mountain.

His latest picture is of him and businessman Gavin Varejes posing beside a yellow Lamborghini parked beside a Range Rover.

How much does Rassie Erasmus earn?

There's no doubt that uncle Rassie makes a lot of money from being the Springboks' mastermind.

Having led the Boks through numerous victories, most recently, their Rugby World Cup triumph, many suspected that Rassie took home a sweet bonus.

According to Ruck, Rassie is said to be the second-highest-paid coach in the world after English national team coach Steve Borthwick, earning an impressive £650,000 (R14.9M) per year, according to Ruck.

