Inside Rassie Erasmus Stunning Home After Joining Instagram, From Luxury Cars to Table Moutain Views
- Rassie Erasmus seems to have given in to the pressure and opened an Instagram account
- The Springboks coach shared glimpses of his gorgeous home and lovely family
- This comes after uncle Rassie's rumoured salary was made public, showing that he's sitting comfortably
Rassie Erasmus gave Mzansi a glimpse of his stunning house after officially joining Instagram.
Inside Rassie Erasmus' house
Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that South African athletes are living large, and the rugby players might be the cream of the crop.
We saw this when Siya Kolisi's alleged salary was revealed, showing just how much the charismatic Springboks captain makes on the field and potentially through sponsorships as well.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Today, we take a quick look inside Johan "Rassie" Erasmus's lifestyle and seemingly massive home.
The Boks coach officially joined Instagram and has already shared new pictures featuring his family, friends and his stunning house.
From his first post, Rassie took snaps of his twin daughters, Nikki and Carli, sharing a laugh on the couch with a sneak preview of a bar behind them. In another photo, Rassie poses with all three of his girls, including Janie, on a balcony overlooking Cape Town's famous Table Mountain.
His latest picture is of him and businessman Gavin Varejes posing beside a yellow Lamborghini parked beside a Range Rover.
How much does Rassie Erasmus earn?
There's no doubt that uncle Rassie makes a lot of money from being the Springboks' mastermind.
Having led the Boks through numerous victories, most recently, their Rugby World Cup triumph, many suspected that Rassie took home a sweet bonus.
According to Ruck, Rassie is said to be the second-highest-paid coach in the world after English national team coach Steve Borthwick, earning an impressive £650,000 (R14.9M) per year, according to Ruck.
Cheslin Kolbe's salary revealed
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details behind Cheslin Kolbe's alleged salary.
The Springboks player is said to be the highest-paid Bok, earning more than his team captain, with a staggering multi-million-rand-a-year salary.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za