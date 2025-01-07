A young South African man rebuilt his late grandmother’s house as a heartfelt tribute to her memory

The gent shared the before-and-after transformation in a TikTok video, that inspired many people

Social media users praised his efforts and wished him blessings for honouring his roots so beautifully

A man showed the process of renovating his grandmother's home. Image: @manqoba.mbatha

There’s nothing like honouring where you come from and one young man just showed us how it’s done.

Man shows home reno project

Taking to his TikTok page @manqoba.mbatha, he shared the incredible renovations of his late gogo’s dilapidated house.

The house was rebuilt into a beautiful home that would make her proud. The video starts with shots of the house as it once was, showing cracks and wear that only time can bring.

TikTokker remembers his grandma

But as the footage transitions, we see the stunning upgrades. New walls, a polished roof, and a vibe that screams home. He poured out his emotions in the post:

“Here is where I grew up, my friends. Umuzi kaGogo (Before and After). May the good Lord grant me more to make it even better. It’s unfortunate she’s no longer with us.”

See the post below:

Mzansi people are obsessed with the heartfelt gesture and impressed by with renovations.

See some reactions below:

@Lady_pearl09 said:

"Usebenzile. 🤗🤗"

@Sbongi@Tharh mentioned:

"I hope I’ll also be able to do this for my father. 😔"

@Just-Charmaine commented:

"When the time is right I the Lord will make it happen. 💯❤️🥰 God did congratulations bhuti kwaze kwakuhle. 🙏"

@i_c028 posted:

"God bless you! 💞💞💞 Wow, love it."

@Sharethegrave stated:

"You are a man! 🙏 Building is not easy. Hope Gogo will be happy there."

@AviweMatiwane typed:

"Wow you are great, salute. 🫡"

@Taught added:

"Thank God, Mntasa, when a person prays for something and it is granted, thank you very much."

@user4034206556349 commented:

"You are a good man, brother. May God protect you at all times."

