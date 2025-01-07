One SA hun and her friends took part in TikTok’s bank balance challenge, revealing tight finances

The post showed screenshots of the money in their account and visuals of them heading to a lunch date

Mzansi netizens laughed, sympathised, in the comments and questioned how they covered the bill

A woman put her and her friends' finances on blast. Image: @tsh_idi22

Yoh, bank balances in January? They’re showing flames, and one SA hun demonstrated she and her squad aren’t immune.

Woman gets candid about January blues

Taking part in the viral bank balance challenge, she shared a TikTok displaying the state of her finances alongside her three besties.

The video showed screenshots of their bank balances, with the highest being Amie’s R499. Meanwhile, Dee was in the red with -R5.

“It’s only the beginning of the year 💔😂 Forgive us,” she @tsh_idi22 joked in the caption.

Fun despite tight funds

The clip also showed the girls on an outing, proving that empty accounts aren’t stopping their good times.

Watch the video below:

The candid post shared on 6 January gained traction, sparking discussions about the girls' finances.

Look at a few comments below:

@ALFrescoLoupez stated:

"So how did you pay the bill."

@GRIM commented:

"It’s January guys don’t judge, we are here to listen but aowa -R5. 😭😭😭"

@SimMabz posted:

"And we find you in the VIP section, sipping on Ice Tropez. 😂"

@Ismanet007 typed:

"Dammit! This is worse than Season 2 of Squid Games. 😩"

@ThabisoMatlhoko said:

"Lo patela lunch ka eng ya nong gole masetla pelo yana? 😭"

@LockedinZA wrote:

"Whole group broke."

@nweagesliktalk910 mentioned:

"Tell Dee to give me her account number ngimuthi fa fa nge R2k."

@caiphus041 added:

"Tso aowa, not even a single R1k. A lena nex."

@SirLetupu joked:

"You guys should have stayed in 2024. 😭"

