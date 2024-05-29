A young SA woman, @tabile011, convinced her friends to share their bank balances online

A TikTok post features an image of each friend and their bank balance, showing that most of the group was broke

The video left many netizens laughing out loud as they poked fun at the low account balances

A group of friends' bank balances had SA in stitches. Image: @tabile011

A group of friends gave Mzansi netizens a good laugh online after publicly sharing their bank balances.

Friends share their bank balances

A TikTok post by Thabile (@tabile011) shows her friends alongside their Capitec bank balances. Most of the group had little to no money in their accounts, with only one friend named Sino boasting a balance of R951,74 and another named Mathabo following close behind with a balance of R305,13.

Ezile had R23,13, and Siyabulela had only R1,45. Thabile concluded the video with her account balance, which showed R300,34 in her savings.

Bank balances have SA amused

The video was met with laughter and funny comments from entertained netizens who poked fun at the group of friends, particularly those with no money in their accounts.

#B sting commented:

"The problem is Capitec change to FNB or standard bank. You will see some money there in."

keagile lubisi replied:

"Three savings plans and still having 00.00."

xclusiv10 asked:

"Is Mathabo single?"

@Elrico replied:

"2025 I'm done with broke friends ."

NelyOthandayo

"Ingath ingxaki nguCapitec, it screams indlala leBank (I think the problem is Capitec. That bank screams hunger)."

zenande majova said:

"Kakade thina bo zenande asihlangani ne Mali siyayizubhuza nje ."

MKSA commented:

"Mine is R20k."

Mzansi reacts to guy flexing his remaining bank balance

In another story, Briefly News reported that another South African guy has opted to flex his bank balance on social media and he received hilarious reactions from scores of locals. The Twitter account holder headed online to post a screenshot of his balance.

@Yanga_Co captioned his snap, saying he was craving an expensive drink, Jägermeister, and some cider.

Looking at his balance, the man has R382 000 in his account. Some people are baffled as to why locals post their balances, but many are now trying to convince the man that they are his siblings.

