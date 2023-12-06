A woman's TikTok video revealing her friends' bank account balances has sent South Africa into a frenzy

Thousand of people are stunned after seeing the sneak peek of the fabulous women's finances

The clip is gaining traction and prompting netizens to reflect on the savings in their bank accounts

A group of friends' bank account balances were exposed in a TikTok video. Image: @mss_prudence

Source: TikTok

One woman caused a stir after flaunting her friends' bank account balances in a viral TikTok video.

Screenshots of finances

She @mss_prudence posted screenshots compiled in a video that displayed how much her seven friends have to their names.

The buddies' bank balances ranged from R0,00 to R41,999. The video is a hit among South Africans and made many feel better about their finances.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Footage of friends' bank accounts spreads

The TikTok was uploaded on 5 December and has already clocked 255,00 views and 3,000 likes.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi people post playful comments

The comments section is filled with banter. Viewers joked that the group of friends looked better than their finances and that the clip proved never to judge a book by its cover.

@claude_aqua said:

"Not me surprised why are people not talking about Tutu, thinking she has R500k kante ke insurance cover."

@thulizimo295 posted:

"At least this makes me feel rich nyana.""

@kay.faba commented:

"Funny how they all look rich, ay never judge a book by its cover. "

@Polymath wrote:

"Just happy to see that I’m not alone let’s do better next year."

@Monene20 commented:

"We understand but Romeo ujisa team we will deal with him ko men’s conference."

@Titan_ added:

"I'm more worried about the FNB user with R1. Capitec I understand."

@Glowry_Daize stated:

"These are the accounts we share with men as proof that we don't have money. "

@Muzikal mentioned:

"Birds of the same feather."

6 Girlfriends flex Capitec account balances

In another article, Briefly News reported that a TikTok user shows off what her 6 six friends look like compared to their bank balances. The woman created a video montage with her friends' pictures and screenshots of the amount of money they have in their bank accounts.

The clip amazed TikTok users as they saw that most young women had thousands of rands in their savings.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News