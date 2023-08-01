Social media users were given an insight into the financial status of some students at the University of Western Cape

A courageous student approached her peers on campus, requesting them to disclose their bank balances using their mobile apps

The TikTok footage triggered a range of emotions among viewers, spanning from shock to empathy

Students at the University of Western Cape gave social media users a glimpse of their financial status.

UWC students' bank accounts highlight their financial struggles

The video uploaded by @cwengasixubane featured a daring student who approached her fellow peers on campus, asking them to reveal their bank balances through their mobile banking apps.

As the short clip unfolded, it became clear that the majority of students were Capitec customers.

The footage highlighted the harsh realities that go with varsity life. The student with the most money had just over R 2 500 and there were several with bank account balances under R10.

TikTok video of bank account balances shocks South Africans

This revelation sparked a mix of emotions among viewers. Many working South Africans chimed in with a mix of jokes and consolation, suggesting that life after varsity was no different when it came to financial struggles.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users relate to the financial struggles on varsity students

@skinny_p said:

"UDUBS students need a hug."

@lylekleinsmith posted:

"I wanna try this at Varsity College."

@alpha.leahoddess mentioned:

"Yoh some of them are emotionally destroyed."

@amypetterson stated:

"Capitec everywhere."

@lela_112wp added:

"You know where the danger is? It’s that Capitec switch over to Standard Bank student Acc /FNB or ABSA."

@ceeyah222 wrote:

"This is fun to watch. Those who said no to you felt bad saying no (it's nothing big)."

@aliciakeleigh said:

"Yoh relatable content, UWC kids are going through it shem."

@sanelejona commented:

"It doesn’t get better when you start working."

