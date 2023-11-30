A woman showed people how she's handling her finances while she's unemployed with a kid to care for

The lady made a video of all her upcoming expenses and created a guide for how she should spend her money

Many people were impressed as they saw the lady planning ahead for her life months in advance

Online users were impressed by a woman's budgeting skills. A woman who's unemployed made a video showing people how she plans for money.

A mom without a job went viral after showing her budget that included 2024 plans. Image: @the.unemployed.mo

Source: TikTok

The video by the lady had many people fascinated by her finances. The video got more than 2,000 likes from netizens.

Woman impresses people with budgeting

A TikTok creator, @the.unemployed.mo, showed people how to budget for everything in advance. The lady also included cost projections for 2024.

Watch the clip below:

Online users compliment money-savvy woman

Online users were thoroughly impressed by how the woman manages without a job. People asked how she gets money, and the lady said she also runs a business and is a Youtuber.

43Siza complimented the TikTokker

"I like how you are so responsible, and have such a beautiful handwriting."

Ndi said:

"So how are you going to get the remaining money for November mommy."

Unemployed Mom · Creator explained:

"Hey mommy, I sell merchandise and i am a Youtuber that's my source of income."

LJ commented:

"Shoprite gift cards is a great idea. I am going to start it."

Kokwani.Xihangu wrote:

"Why didn't I understand budget statement in highschool but instantly understand it with this video?"

Nomvula applauded:

"May God give a job soon. I love your mentality."

TikTok viewers stan responsible parents

