A young lady made a video dedicated to her late parents. The woman was celebrating everything that happened in her life even though she lost them.

A TikTok video shows a woman's gratitude that even with her parents gone, God kept her in the winning lane. Image: @mukondelelianemone

The video of the woman's inspiring life got thousands of likes. There were many comments from people who had kind words for the creator.

Woman celebrates levelling up

A woman on TikTok @mukondelelianemone made a video compilation honouring her parents. In a post, she showed all the good things that happened in her life since they died.

The young lady celebrated that after grieving, she graduated to become a teacher and started her own successful business. She also bought herself a Mercedes-Benz and a VW as a second car. The TikTokker concluded that she met her life partner and that her potential mother-in-law resembles her mom

South Africa moved by lady

People congratulated the young woman for making her parents proud. Many netizens commented on the video wishing for more blessings after their passing. .

sinqobile msiya said:

"You truly inspired me."

sweet&sour commented:

"When its your season no one can stop you!"

Kimberley Lynn wrote:

"God promised to never forsake nor leave us. That’s our god."

blesdlaronaipeleg1 added:

"Sorry about your parents love but God is good see how he keep on blessing you."

fionahmakopola was impressed:

"You motivate me. May God bless you."

user5775743044399 had a sweet message:

"Your parents are watching over you smiling my babe. God is still God."

Woman makes parents proud

