A young South African woman has been hailed as an inspiration after sharing the news of her admission as an attorney

Her TikTok video, which captured her standing proudly outside the High Court in her black suit, has gone viral

Social media users have been praising her for her hard work and determination, and her story has inspired many aspiring legal professionals

A woman inspired many people after becoming admitted as an attorney of the High Court. Image: @mpoomey

Source: TikTok

Radiant in her black suit, a young South African woman stood triumphantly outside the High Court, brimming with pride as she shared the momentous news of her admission as an attorney.

Woman celebrates becoming an admitted attorney

With a captivating blend of grace and determination, @mpoomey captured the attention of countless netizens in her TikTok video, her inspiring journey resonating deeply with those who witnessed her success.

@mpoomey's infectious smile and unwavering spirit served as a beacon of hope, illuminating the path for aspiring legal professionals and igniting the dreams of countless individuals.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Mzansi inspired by legal professional's milestone

As her video garnered an avalanche of views, likes, and comments, @mpoomey became an embodiment of resilience, perseverance, and the unwavering pursuit of one's aspirations.

Her story served as a testament to the power of dreams and the unwavering belief in one's potential, inspiring a generation to reach for the stars and shatter glass ceilings.

Pearl_makhanyaa said:

"Yeboke ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

_maduvha commented:

"Congratulations Please make a video taking us through your journey ❤️❤️."

Immaculate replied:

"We share the same name and I’m in the process of admission as well. Well done colleague! ."

Nduh Jaca Ngidi said:

"Mmeli wethu othi thina."

Katlego wrote:

"As a law studentI am so inspired. Congratulations are in order."

Nldmph said:

"Watching this while failing to study for Family Law Ai . Let me go study. Congrats ."

63-year-old man achieves dream of becoming attorney

In another story, Briefly News reported that one woman, @vezovezi_dlamini, celebrated her father's achievement of becoming an admitted attorney at The High Court at the age of 63.

A video posted on TikTok shows the father in the court during the official auspicious occasion.

@vezovezi_dlamini shared that her father matriculated at the age of 55 and decided to follow his dream to study law.

Source: Briefly News