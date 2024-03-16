A University of Venda student showed people how he ate for free at RocoMamas because he was too broke

The young student took pictures of his outing, where he ordered a whole platter to eat without paying

Many online users were invested in the Limpopo man's story that he told through a series of pictures

A young man in Venda went to RocoMamas for a meal. The University of Venda student intended to eat despite his empty bank balance.

A University of Venda in a TikTok video shows a student at RocoMamas with no intention to pay. Image: @nemaitoniakonaho

Online users were invested in the gent's experience, and he got more than 4,000 likes. The young man's post received hundreds of comments after people saw his master plan to eat for free.

RocoMamas customer's card declines

A TikTok video by @nemaitoniakonaho shows that he went to RocoMamas and got a platter, which cost R380, and he tried to add a R60 tip. The young man in the video shows that he tried to swipe, but it declined.

The student claimed that the restaurant allowed him to wash dishes from 1:00 pm to 5 pm so that he could pay off his meal. See pictures of his adventure.

SA amazed by RocoMamas experience

Many people commented on the post of the man at RocoMamas. Netizens commented that they would want to do the same for a free meal:

Katalia Ramasoga said:

"They should honestly put washing dishes as an option, nna I don’t mind wash them if it means not spending money."

#Rendy wrote:

" 'But it's the thought that counts', haaai."

Amy Stokes commented:

"When I was little, my uncle joked that if I don't pay for the table, the restaurant will make me wash dishes, 12 years later and it's not a joke."

Nolwazi<3 ·was amazed:

"Y’all are brave."

uMalume ka Muffin joked:

"They should’ve made him clean the toilets after everyone who participated in the hot wings challenge is done."

xiluva was impressed:

"Self love loving it."

Unfettered_Austin the creator, replied:

"You should try it️, but I won’t be held liable if something goes wrong."

