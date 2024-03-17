A young man showed people what he gets up while learning on the job as an apprentice to a professional

The working student started his day while recording everything he did, and people were fascinated by the well-spoken young man

Online users could not stop raving about the apprentice who got his hands dirty to make a difference

A young man in a TikTok video showed people his work day. In a video, he detailed what he got up to while learning on the job.

A TikTok video of an electrician apprentice's day dealing with cable theft went viral. Image @0152_tshego

The video of the young apprentice received more than 20,000 likes. Netizens commented on the video in awe of his job.

Man shows the day in the life of apprentice

A TikTok video by @0152_tshego shows the young man and everything he does as an apprentice. In the clip, he vlogged everything he does, including how they fix problems after cable theft, what he ate for lunch and more.

South Africa applauds hardworking man

Many people commented that they were impressed by the young man who was happy to work. Netizens also complimented the young man on the way he spoke in the voice-over for the video.

wondered:

"So Pretorians have the same accent?"

swaivy gushed:

"He speaks like ke yena hustling boyfriend."

King Kattie was impressed:

"Le utlwile English accent Mara lena."

Jerome added:

"I wish ba Eskom had passion ya lona."

bontle joked:

"TikTok ere ratisa bashimane yoh."

Mokau_Mojapelo asked:

"Mara what’s the long term solution to try reducing di cable theft mara. Aowa gape we suffering honestly speaking just for people to be high."

0152_Tshego, the creator, explained:

"We are changing the copper cables with aluminium."

