A woman is trending on the internet after she unveiled her life journey on social media, which left peeps in tears

The video of the lady touched many people as it gathered many views, along with thousands of likes and many comments

Netizens loved the woman's relatable content as they rushed to her comments section to shower her with heartfelt messages

A 22-year-old woman left many people online on social media in tears after she showcased the place where she sleeps.

A South African lady shared her emotional life journey in a TikTok video. Image @kole022

A young woman gets candid about her life story

The clip shared by @kole022 on TikTok has gathered over 19K views, thousands of likes and many comments on the video platform. The 22-year-old woman revealed that she is unemployed. As the video continues, she unveils the place where she sleeps, which is on the floor. In @kole022's room, one can see her shoes under the table and her clothing, bottle of water and charger on the table.

@kole022 stated in her video that she wakes up at 7:45 am to clean up her room. After doing so she takes her bath and unveils the products on her body. She showcased her Vaseline jelly, Shield deodorant and Gentle Magic soap. In the next scene, @kole022 revealed her outfit for the day: a white top and a pair of black cycling shorts.

At the end of the clip, she showed off how she did her nails and laundry, went for a walk and bought chips along the way.

Watch the video below:

SA shows the woman love and support

Her story touched people as they flocked to her comments section to send her heartwarming messages.

Ndali said:

"Exactly where I started."

To which the young lady responded by saying:

"And I Believe You're So Happy right now."

Dreamy Hampers added:

"Keep going love."

Be the light wrote:

"You will make it."

Woman sleeps on apartment floor after spending money on deposit and rent

Briefly News previously reported on a woman who announced that she had moved into a pad in Bloemfontein and that she had taken to the interwebs to spill the beans about her unique living situation. No bed, no furniture, nada!

She went on her TikTok account @mollyboo.thebe to show her new minimalist lifestyle. The independent lady said her money all went to the deposit and rent. The woman is seen getting ready to sleep on a blue carpet and a cosy blanket. Iconic.

