A female engineer took to social media to showcase her construction site, and the young woman's clip inspired people.

A female engineer showed off her construction site in a TikTok video. Images:@chabekgalalelo

Source: TikTok

A female engineer unveiled her construction site on TikTok

The footage posted by @chabekgalalelo on the video platform shows the young lady getting out of her car dressed in a Nike tracksuit with white sneakers. As the video progresses, the woman can be seen walking towards her construction site, blowing kisses towards her hard work.

In her video caption, @chabekgalalelo revealed that she started off with a room, then acquired a block, and now she building her own empire.

The woman's video attracted over

She encouraged people on her TikTok post, saying:

"We fail forward. We keep going. We keep learning. It never gets easier - you just get tougher."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi claps for the woman's achievement

Many people were left in awe of the young lady's clip as they rushed to her comment section to send her heartwarming messages, while others were simply inspired as they congratulated her on her achievement.

Carol said:

"I got motivated by the caption.. Women in Construction worldwide I am also in construction."

BrainyBitzChannel shared:

"Property development is my dream nkosiyami. One day kuzokwenzeka. Thanks, cc for the inspiration."

AusiDee gushed over the lady, saying:

"I love it wen another woman becomes successful sis well done will learn a lot from you."

Prosie Bee wrote:

"Aww mama you are a star."

Skhalo simply said:

"Well done Sisters."

