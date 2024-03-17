One man with two wives made a fascinating about how their relationship works and shared some details

In a clip, the husband detailed one of their annual practices to make sure they are in tune with each other

The video of the man and the two women went viral, and people were invested in their relationship

A man on TikTok showed people how he manages polygamy. In the video, the man gave people a sneak peek into how he makes sure he and his family succeed.

A TikTok video of a man making plans with his two wives left peeps divided. Image: @andiii_banxx_.

Source: TikTok

The TikTok post of the man and his family received more than 10,000 likes. Many people commented and expressed their divided opinions about the relationship.

Men in TikTok video plans life with wives

In a TikTok video by @andiii_banxx_, he showed people that he sits down to plan with his wives at the beginning of each year. In the clip, the man details that they always plan together so that they know everyone's goal.

Watch the video below:

South Africans amazed by polygamous marriage

People commented, and some admired the man and his wives. Others admitted that polygamy would be difficult for them.

Mitchell.Mam wrote:

"This is a marriage I would partake in."

Mamgee said:

"How I wish I had such a man."

SteveLuckylayer applauded:

"Lol bafo ngiyawu dinga lomuthi."

lolnotagain joked:

"My goal would be to find my own husband every year."

Mike Traits was impressed:

"This is my kind of idea for polygamy, same roof."

hopeandlove admitted:

"I wish my I can get a sister wife for my husband."

mr_spykIe_na asked:

"Where do you get women that agree to work together in one room."

Keabetsoe Matebese applauded:

"I love how you respect your wives and don't have this thing of "I am a man and every decision I make goes " this shows that you take time to listen to them . God bless you all."

Gogo Mabalabala wished the family well:

"You are taking it to another level as a husband. God will bless your home."

Some peeps were not having it:

Tumzangwana hoped:

"Father God may polygamy never locate me, amen".

BassieMok was amazed:

"Hebana stop the bus where are we going."

Bigfavy declared:

"I'm never doing polygamy."

nele agreed:

"yoh sana I could never personally."

Cinnamon Milk laughed:

"You are dangerous sir. Group hug?'

Siphesihle exclaimed:

"Nka loma modimo letsogo."

'Big Brother Mzansi's' polygamy stuns viewers

Briefly News previously reported a lot is going on in the Big Brother Mzansi house. Jareed, Liema and Mpumi have seemingly taken their entanglement to another level.

The drama in Big Brother Mzansi's house gets even more shocking. Social media is buzzing after footage of Jareed in bed with two huns, Liema and Mpumi, trends on Twitter (X). The newly formed 'polygamy' was seen on camera looking all cosy in bed, and Jareed was captured kissing both the girls.

