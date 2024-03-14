A salesman went overboard and found a creative way of promoting the furniture from his work

The gentleman used social media to reach his customers, creating an attention-grabbing video

The online community reacted to the TikTok clip, with many hilariously applauding him for his effort

A man used a creative way to promote his work. Images: @mabasomedia/ TikTok, @PeopleImages/ Getty Images

One man who works in a furniture shop found a creative way to promote items from his work.

A TikTok video uploaded by @mabasomedia starts with a person who seemingly was in an accident being taken away in a stretcher by paramedics. But something unseemly happens, the patient falls from the stretcher.

The moment sends the viewer into a moment of shock. The man took that opportunity and edited the video. While the viewers were still shocked, he showed himself promoting beds from the store.

Man uses creative ways to promote work

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were impressed by the video

The video garnered over 200k views, with many online users applauding the man for the idea and calling for his promotion.

@Ms Petty wrote:

"You have been promoted you are now an ELITE EMPLOYEE!!"

@Ceasar57547 commended:

"You nailed this one you deserve Employee of the Month ."

@Siyamthanda commented:

"My attention is here give this man a promotion!"

@Toby Zindela promoted:

"Please buy these beds guyshe earned it."

@AmandaSindane was entertained:

"I can't stop laughing ."

@Tshiamo said:

"I wanted to laugh but then I remembered I don't own a bed!!"

@Tk Snizy laughed:

"I couldn't hear anything you said because I was laughing so hard."

@Tia Mokoka stanned:

"The only marketing that matters."

@Siyasanga was in disbelief:

"The way my jaw dropped ."

Man hilariously breaks bed in store

