A picture on social media shows a surprising act by a shoplifter at a South African grocery store

The post gained over 260,000 views, sparking debates about survival, struggle, and desperation

Mzansi netizens are divided, with some empathising with the man’s actions and others calling him out

A shopper was captured stealing meat. Image: Stock photo and Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Yoh, surviving in Ramaphosa’s economy isn’t for the faint-hearted, and one man’s struggle has become an online topic.

Shoplifter caught on camera

A picture of him sneaking a frozen chicken drumstick into his pocket at a grocery store is making waves on TikTok.

The image shows the man mid-act, stealing the piece of meat like it’s no big deal. Shared on the page @lunga.lunga97 sparked heated commentary.

Punishment for shoplifting in South Africa

Shoplifting is a serious offence in South Africa, but the punishment varies depending on factors like whether the offender is a first-timer and the value of the stolen goods.

Penalties can range from fines to prison sentences, based on the severity of the crime and the circumstances surrounding it.

See the post here:

While stealing is wrong, some viewers couldn’t help but feel for him. Others blamed the infamous January blues for his desperate act.

Look at some comments below:

@SiyaHashibi said:

"But this is not funny guys. If someone is stealing food, not alcohol or luxury goods that should bring attention. That shouldn't be a laughing matter, life is hard out there."

@Mpumelelo commented:

"I am so emotional and heartbroken simultaneously. 😫😫😫"

@user8158538040961 mentioned:

"To us who didn't laugh no matter what. 🙏🙏🙏 May God see you through my brother."

@Nompumelelo posted:

"Mmmm kwaze kwabuhlungu kodwa bakithi. 😭😭💔💔"

@Mbali🧚🏽‍♀️ wrote:

"This is actually sad. 😔"

@maMbhele stated:

"I hope he got helped and bought for him a braai pack. 😭💔"

@TREVEEY highlighted:

"It's January guys uphuze yonke imalo isishebo akasenaso. 😂"

@booyiz added:

"Yeah January 😂😂😂 is problem indeed."

@MadukaMolefe said:

"It's tough out there life is very challenging these days."

@LeloZungu typed:

"I feel for you brother, I pray you get a job."

