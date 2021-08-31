An elderly woman's life has changed for the better following a charitable initiative by the Collen Mashawane Foundation to build her a new home

The non-government organisation shared before and after pictures of Gogo Khoza's new home that warmed the hearts of all those who saw it on social media

South Africans took to social media en masse to raise a glass following the organisation's latest social housing assistance project

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

An elderly woman's life has changed for the better following a charitable initiative by the Collen Mashawane Foundation to build her a new home.

Heading to social media a day ago, the philanthropic businessman shared before and after pictures of Gogo Khoza's new home that warmed the hearts of all those who saw it.

Heading to social media a day ago, the Collen Mashawane Foundation shared before and after pictures of Gogo Khoza's new home. Image: @collenmashawane/ Twitter.

Source: Twitter

In the first picture, the philanthropist is pictured with the elderly woman standing next to a dilapidated shack, which Gogo Khoza previously occupied.

The other one shows the two standing outside a newly-built house which was presented to the grandmother. The post was captioned:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"How is started vs how it’s going."

According to the foundation, the two-bedroom house came fully furnished with beds, a flat-screen tv, couches, kitchen cabinets, a washing machine, a stove, a fridge, electricity and running water, among other essentials.

Various social housing initiatives

Mashawane's latest charitable act comes after Briefly News reported on two orphaned boys in Mpumalanga, whose lives have been changed after the foundation recently stepped in and offered a helping hand.

Among its social objectives, the non-profit organisation aims to reach out to as many young people as possible while providing much-needed sustenance aid.

Following the organisation's latest social housing assistance project, South Africans took to social media en masse to raise a glass.

The flood of comments waxed lyrical of how the poor in various parts of the country have benefitted from the foundation's social housing initiative.

Social media abuzz after gogo is given new home

Briefly News perused the comments section to bring readers the most touching.

@PongoPpule shared:

"Love is giving to others, expecting nothing in return. God bless our chairman Collen abundantly."

@tillytiny10 wrote:

"May God bless you see after gogo even gained weight."

@nunukhumalo added:

"Bro, I am the biggest fan of your work. man, keep shining and I wish Afribiz all the growth in the world."

@_Mmakoma observed:

"Bakithi and gogo seems like she has gained weight. May God bless every work of your hands."

@tdkyola parted:

"This is heartwarming and beautiful. Well done Collen and team. Muhle umsebenzi wenu."

5 Families handed food parcels, other donations amid Mpumalanga Speaker's Legacy Project

In a related touching news story, Briefly News recently reported that the Speaker's Legacy Project in Mpumalanga, led by provincial legislature speaker Makhosazane Masilela, saw at least five destitute families become the latest beneficiaries of donations.

The handouts, including the undertaking of repairs and renovations to some of the homes the families live in, are part of a drive to uplift the needy while providing much-needed assistance in the form of sustenance.

In June, Masilela led the donation of goods, including a new bed, stove, fridge and groceries, to six families in the village of Katjibane situated near Marapyane in the JS Moroka Local Municipality.

Source: Briefly.co.za