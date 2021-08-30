The Speaker's Legacy Project in Mpumalanga has ensured that the living conditions of five families are improved

Led by Mpumalanga Provincial Legislature speaker Makhosazane Masilela, officials embarked on gifting the families food parcels and other essential items

Heading to its official Twitter account, the Mpumalanga Provincial Legislature provided a detailed overview of its recent donation drive as designated officials visited each household

The Speaker's Legacy Project in Mpumalanga led by provincial legislature speaker Makhosazane Masilela, saw at least five destitute families becoming the latest beneficiaries of donations.

The handouts, including the undertaking of repairs and renovations to some of the homes the families live in, are part of a drive to uplift the needy while providing much-needed assistance in the form of sustenance.

The Speaker's Legacy Project in Mpumalanga saw at least five destitute families becoming the latest beneficiaries of donations. Image: @MPLegislature/ Twitter.

In June, Masilela led the donation of goods, including a new bed, stove, fridge and groceries, to six families in the village of Katjibane situated near Marapyane in the JS Moroka Local Municipality.

Masilela was elected speaker of the Mpumalanga Provincial Legislature in March after the previous speaker, Busisiwe Shiba, was appointed as the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

Mpumalanga legislature gives back

Heading to its official Twitter account on Monday, the Mpumalanga Provincial Legislature provided a detailed overview of its donation drive as designated officials visited each household.

"The second beneficiary from the Speaker Legacy Project is Ms Annie Nkosi, who was born in 1928 and is staying with 12 grandchildren.

"Speaker Makhosazane Masilela renovated the house by plastering it, fixing broken windows and doors. Furniture and groceries were also donated."

"Ms Lucy Nyathi (65), who is also a widow and whose house burnt down on the 16th of December also benefitted from the Speaker Legacy Project. 10 family members are now squashed in a three-roomed house."

